Coronavirus suspended vaccination against other diseases: the world is challenged by malaria and polio
Monday, April 29, the world health organization (who) warned that the mortality rate among children worldwide is expected to rise as the pandemic coronavirus causes some countries to temporarily discontinue vaccination against other deadly diseases such as polio. This writes CNBC.
“At least 21 countries reported the shortage of vaccines as a result of the quarantine, designed to slow the spread of the pandemic Covid-19, said who Director-General Dr tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press conference at the headquarters office in Geneva. — The tragic reality is that as a result, children die”.
Tedros said that while the vaccination was postponed in some countries, measures the health for other diseases such as malaria, was interrupted, noting that the number of malaria cases in Africa South of the Sahara could double.
Tedros urged member countries who help to ensure full funding of vaccination programmes, saying that the Global Alliance for vaccines and immunization will require $7.4 billion to immunize 300 million children 18 types of vaccines by 2025.
“When the vaccination coverage is reduced, new flash,” said Tedros.
The terrible polio and malaria
According to “Wikipedia” polio is a children’s spinal paralysis. It is an acute infectious disease caused by lesions of the gray matter of the spinal cord poliovirus and characterized mainly by disorders of the nervous system. Mainly occurs in the asymptomatic form.
There are two kinds of polio vaccine. The first includes inactivated virus administered by injection, the second weakened virus and is administered by drops into the mouth. A mandatory requirement of the world health organization to vaccinate all newborns. With the help of two vaccines was able to decrease the number of cases from 350 thousand in 1988 to 359 cases in 2014.
Malaria — a group of infectious diseases transmitted to humans through the bites of female Anopheles mosquitoes, called “malaria mosquitoes”, is caused by parasitic protists of the genus Plasmodium, mainly Plasmodium falciparum, according to Wikipedia.
Malaria accompanied by fever, chills, splenomegaly (enlarged spleen), hepatomegaly (an enlarged liver), anemia. Is characterized by a chronic relapsing course.
At the beginning of the XXI century, the incidence stood at 350-500 million cases per year, of which 1,3—3 million ended in death. It was expected that the mortality will double over the next 20 years. According to the latest who estimates, in the year happens from 124 to 283 million cases of infection by Plasmodium falciparum and from 367 to 755 thousand deaths from disease.
From 2000 to 2013, global mortality rates from malaria fell by 47% in the who African region — 54%. 85-90% of infections are concentrated in areas of sub-Saharan Africa, the vast majority of infected children under the age of 5 years.
In 2019 the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the malaria parasite is low (31-56 %). Tested a new high-efficiency (90% or more) vaccine.
What will happen next
Tedros said that the outbreak of coronavirus, which began at the end of December 2019, “far from complete”, adding that the office was concerned about the new cases that occur in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries.
“We continue to provide these countries with technical assistance through our offices, and provide them with the necessary resources”, — he said.
Who recently warned world leaders that in the foreseeable future they will have to fight with the coronavirus, as in some countries the incidence is reduced, while in other countries it reaches a peak and reborn in the areas where the pandemic Covid-19 seemed to be under control.
“Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” said Tedros.
While measures of social distancing, adopted by many countries to slow the spread of coronavirus, was successful, the virus remains “extremely dangerous”. Current data indicate that “most of the world’s population remains vulnerable”, and flare can easily “revive”.
