Coronavirus was the main cause of death in the United States, ahead of heart disease and cancer
COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, is currently the cause of death No. 1 in the United States, killing on average more people per day than cancer or heart disease, says Fox News.
According to the data published by Dr. Mary Danilicheva in San Diego (CA) virus is the cause of the 1970 deaths in the US per day. For comparison: 1774 deaths per day associated with cardiovascular disease and 1641 with cancer.
The number of deaths in the U.S. continues to rise sharply in recent weeks. The death toll has topped 16,600, an increase of more than 12 000 people according to data published by Johns Hopkins University just eight days ago.
Mortality associated with coronavirus in the United States, reached 1939 people a day, which is also the highest in one day for any country since the virus was first discovered in China in the end of last year.
Just a week ago on the chart, in which the sources were mentioned in the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), COVID-19 was the third highest cause of death, an average of about 975 deaths a day.
On March 22, the daily mortality from COVID-19 began to grow, ahead of the flu, pneumonia, and suicide, and disease of the liver and kidneys.
Dr. James Lawler, a researcher in public health at the University of Nebraska, in mid-March, estimated that the mortality rate can reach 480 000 if the incidence remained unchanged.
This estimate of mortality was second only to cancer, which kills slightly less than 600,000 Americans a year, the cardiovascular diseases that kill about 650 000.
On April 9 in new York, there were more than 161 000 cases of coronavirus, and the number of deaths in the state has exceeded 7 000.
In new York, the epicentre of the outbreak in the United States, the number of deaths per day, the 9th of April has exceeded 5000 people. Currently, the virus has killed more than 2000 people more than the September 11 attacks.
The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo said that the deaths in the state have reached a third of the daily record.
Although the mortality rate has increased, the report showed that the number of hospitalizations decreased in some areas of the United States. Cuomo added that the hospitalization rates in new York decreased due to measures for social distancing.
“Our efforts are working, he said. They work better than anyone anticipated. This is because people obey them”.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that, according to more recent data, mortality in US will be lower than the initial forecast of 100 000 to 240 000 total deaths. The decline in daily mortality rates usually lower than that of hospitalization.
“I believe that we will see a decline in deaths is likely to be up to 60,000 victims, the previously estimated 100 000-200 000,” said Fauci.
One in five Americans knows someone infected with the coronavirus
More than one in five (22%) people said they personally know someone who was diagnosed COVID-19, according to a new CNN poll. This figure was twice more than it was two weeks ago in a poll the Washington Post and ABC News. This writes the New York Post.
The CNN poll was conducted from April 3 to 6 among a random national sample of 1,002 adults. In addition, continue to spread fears of the coronavirus, which according to the latest data on the morning of April 10 ill more than 450,000 Americans were killed and more than 16,000 in the United States.
Slightly less than half (46%) of respondents believe that there is a probability that they or someone from their family becomes infected with COVID-19, and 80% believe that the worst is yet to come.
Most Americans (71%) feel a little prepared for the diagnosis COVID-19 someone from the family members, but only about a third are “very confident” in their ability to obtain medical treatment they will need — this figure is highly dependent on race and income.
Although 40% of whites are “very confident” that they will be able to get medical help, only 28% of other races say the same thing. And people earning $50,000 a year or more, also much more confident than those who earn less (43% vs. 28%). More than half of Republicans (51%) are also confident that they can get help from a virus, while a third think so those who are still undecided (34%) and less than a quarter of Democrats (23%).
Overall, the Americans did not approve of the government’s response to the pandemic. The majority (55%) said that the Federal government did a “bad job” to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, 55% said that the US President Donald trump could do more to address the outbreak, and 37% said they have become more concerned about the coronavirus in the past few days, and 5% of respondents said that their fears had subsided.
But the overall approval rating trump has not changed much. Currently, 44% approve of trump and 51% disapprove, which only increased slightly after the 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the last three surveys. Moreover, he received the best approval rating of health care policy (42%) in 2017.
Opinions about how the Federal government dealt with the outbreak, is also divided on party lines: 80% of Republicans said that the government has done a good job, and 85% of Democrats said that the government has done a bad job.
