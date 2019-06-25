Correlation between sedentary lifestyle and the occurrence of headaches
Scientists have identified a link between a sedentary lifestyle and headaches. From this disease more often affects office workers, Housewives and pensioners.
Specialists noticed that if during the day you have to sit continuously for more than two hours, it can already be considered a sedentary lifestyle. In this immobility there are no advantages.
Is it the features of the body. If a person constantly sits or lies in the body develop congestion, appear spasms of the blood vessels and muscles. During sedentary work suffer most cervical spine: it accounts for a huge static load, which contributes to the development of osteoarthritis.
Osteochondrosis called disease office. According to statistics this disease affects about 80% of the world population. In osteochondrosis of the intervertebral discs press on the spinal nerve roots that are inflamed and increase intracranial pressure. Hence develop headaches.
Another bad result of sedentary lifestyle – spasm or vascular dilation that can cause migraine. Such a headache may eventually acquire a chronic form.
Today it is impossible to lead an active life, which were the ancestors of modern man. No need to get food by hunting or lots of walking. Now a working day most people is the computer. It is therefore particularly important to monitor the health of the spine and vessels.
To minimize the harm of sedentary work, specialists suggest in your free time to do sports, swimming, Jogging or dancing. During the work day to try to periodically get up and walk or do a little workout. And of course, we should not neglect the morning exercises. Physical activity early in the day not only helps avoid headaches, but also cheerfulness for the whole day.