Correspondence that reveal the essence of the relationship between a man and a woman
August 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Sometimes a few words of conversation, you can see a novel in which the bubbles explosive mixture of surprise and jealousy, tenderness and irony, pragmatism and frivolity.
The collection of messages, which reveals the whole truth about the relationship between lovers, or well, not much people. Offer you once again to laugh and to wonder, what is inconsistent, or, conversely, prudent people are in love.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Loading...