‘Corrupt and terrible people’: Walker said that trump thinks about Ukraine
The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released transcripts of the testimony of former state Department spokesman in Ukraine, Kurt Volker, the US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sandland. They heard under the procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. About it writes BBC.
The reason for the impeachment was the July telephone conversation of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, during which trump allegedly put pressure on President Vladimir Zelensky, requiring him to initiate an investigation against the company Burisma, in which Board of Directors includes hunter Biden, the son of a political opponent trump to Joe Biden.
Testimony Kurt Volker and Gordon Sandland reach a volume of several hundred pages.
Walker: Giuliani wanted Zelensky remembered Burisma
Kurt Volker confirmed at the hearing that the President of the United States Donald trump he spoke negatively about Ukrainians, when 23 may 2019 in the White House discussed the possibility of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky in the United States.
“It was long … the statement that “they’re all corrupt, they’re all terrible people,” and “I don’t want to waste time on it.” And also said: “they tried to throw me,” — said Walker .
He added that he tried to convince trump that Vladimir Zelensky promised to overcome the things that irritate US President. But the tramp remained skeptical and said that he had heard from his lawyer Rudy Giuliani is on other things.
During a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and Andrei Bogdan in Toronto July 3, 2019, Walker informed them that Rudy Giuliani is spreading “negative narrative about Ukraine.”
“I explained that I believe that there is a negative narrative about Ukraine, which counteracts all the good things that Zelensky does … and it makes Rudy Giuliani. This is a negative factor for Ukraine’s image in the United States and the ability to develop bilateral relations,” he said.
“Negative narrative about Ukraine, who promoted Mr. Giuliani was the problem. In my opinion, this has hindered our ability to build relationships,” added Kurt Volker.
However, according to ex-diplomat, Ukrainian officials “asked to join” Giuliani to communicate, because they believed that through him will be able to bring alternative information to the Trump.
That is why, according to Volcker, he arranged a telephone conversation between Rudy Giuliani and assistant Zelensky Andrey Ermak on July 22, which was agreed about their meeting in Madrid in August.
At the end of the meeting Andrey Ermak sent Volker a draft statement of the President of Ukraine on fight against corruption, but he did not include mention of the fact Burisma and the son of Joe Biden.
Reaction to Rudy Giuliani on this project were negative and he said that it should be redone.
“Rudy said, “Well, if it doesn’t say Burisma, and if not mentioned 2016 (referring to the organization of the investigation on the alleged interference in Ukraine elections in the US), What does that mean? So, they’re hiding something.” We talked, and I said, “so, by your words at the end of that statement, you just need to insert Burisma and 2016, and you think it would be more correct?” And he said, “Yes,” said Kurt Volker.
He added that he first asked Andrey Ermak include Burisma and the mention of the investigation regarding intervention in elections. Assistant Zelensky asked him to find out did the U.S. Department of ever a formal request for investigation of these cases and found that such a request never happened.
“Ermak said, I think it is appropriate if they respond to a formal request, that’s one thing. If no formal request is another matter. I told Andrew, I agree with this, don’t do anything,” said Walker.
According to him, the statement “died” because Ukrainian officials did not want to include mention of Burisma and the investigation of interference in Ukraine elections in the United States.
At the hearings in Congress Kurt Volker said that he learned about freezing defense assistance to Ukraine on 18 July and tried to know the reason of this decision of the officials of the state Department and the Pentagon, but nobody knew about it.
Also Kurt Volker warned Rudy Giuliani, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko “not credible”.
“Lutsenko is not trustworthy. Do not listen to what he says,” — Walker warned Giuliani when he was going to go to Ukraine to raise the issue of the investigation into Biden.
Walker also noted that he believes that at the time of the tenure of Vice-President Joe Biden demanded the dismissal of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin.
Sandland: military assistance to Ukraine “probably” depended on the investigation into Biden
US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland revised his testimony during the investigation in Congress, which could lead to the impeachment of Donald trump.
Gordon Sandland at hearings in the Congress, he said the now remember how to say Ukrainian official that U.S. military aid is “likely” depends on the political investigation, to which Mr. trump.
Previously, Mr. Sandland denied any politically motivated freezing of aid.
Donald trump denied the freezing of $ 400 million of aid to force Ukraine to advance the investigation against his rival Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, November 5, was published transcript of the testimony of Mr. Sandland.
Mr. Sandland, who is the founder of a chain of hotels Provenance Hotels and the donor of the election campaign, trump became the Ambassador to the EU in June 2018, provided the application for testimony on three pages.
In the application Mr. Sandland says he remembers the conversation from September 1, with Andriy Yermak, assistant Zelensky.
“I remember now, spoke separately with Mr. Ermak, where I said that the restoration of US assistance will likely not happen until Ukraine will not make public anti-corruption statement, which we discussed for many weeks,” said Mr. Sandland.
Viewing the testimony of Mr. Sandland is significant, since during the investigation he had previously denied any assumption about the connection between American aid and political investigations.
William Taylor, the acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, has repeatedly asked Mr. Sandland in text messages, whether it is quid pro quo, which means in Latin for an exchange of services.
“We now say that the aid for security and the meeting at the White house for the President of Ukraine due to the investigation?” — asked Sandland William Taylor.
He replied on 9 September: “bill, I think you’re wrong about the intentions of President trump. The President was quite accurate: “there is no quid pro quo in any form.”
Why Sandland changed his testimony?
Ambassador Gordon Sandland played a key role in secret negotiations between the US administration and the government of Vladimir Zelensky. On 3 October he spent several hours testifying in closed congressional hearings, writes BBC Russian service.
It was his speech has become the main argument for the White house and Republicans on Capitol hill advocating for President trump. In his testimony, Ambassador Sandland consistently denied that the administration used in negotiations with representatives of Kiev, the principle of “service for service” and declared that the White house never linked the issue of granting Ukraine military assistance with the investigation against the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his son.
At the end of last week the Democrats announced that they are ready to publish transcripts of speeches of former and current administration officials, including the transcript of the Ambassador’s speech at the EU. On the afternoon of Monday, November 3, Sandland suddenly announced that he wanted to change his testimony, and transmitted to Congress “multi-page corrections” to the transcript of the last speech.
According to observers, the reason for this step was the testimony of the other witnesses who in their statements to Congress directly refuted the statements of Sandland. These contradictions are the Democrats in Congress have considered so serious that it announced the possibility to formally accuse of a diplomat in making false statements under oath. The Ambassador himself, however, referred to the fact that he decided to make the amendments and send the legislators a new version of his testimony after the “jog your memory” and “held a detailed meeting” with representatives of the administration.
That said Sandland?
In the new version of his speech, the Ambassador said that the principle “service for service” was a key moment in negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, he personally informed the high-ranking Kyiv official that Washington “apparently” will not resume the provision of military assistance as long as Kiev did not agree to declare the beginning of investigations against political opponents of President of the United States.
According to the documents submitted by Singledom in Congress, its concern about the suspension of military aid to Vladimir Zelensky was expressed by the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence during a meeting in Warsaw on 1 September this year.
After that, the Ambassador reminded the adviser of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, what assistance will be associated with the implementation of the wishes of the President of the trump.
Introduced by the Ambassador of the documents that President Donald trump in private conversations spoke very negatively about Ukraine, claiming that Kiev authorities organized the intervention in the US elections in 2016, trying to assist the representative of the Democratic party Hillary Clinton.
The “author” of this theory considers Sandland personal lawyer, U.S. President Rudolph Giuliani. Former officials of the state Department, including former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and the former US special envoy Kurt Volker also stated that Giuliani has shaped the administration’s policy toward Kiev.
“For all of us, it was clear that a key figure that influenced the change in the attitude of the President of Ukraine, was Mr. Giuliani,” reads the testimony of Sandland.
The Ambassador said that he was “disappointed” that the President trump personally gave the order to turn on Giuliani in the process of negotiations with Ukrainian representatives. He also stressed that he regarded the attempt of a personal lawyer of the President to convince the official Kiev to begin the investigation against Joe Biden as illegal.
According to the new version of the testimony of Sandland, personally, he “always believed that the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine was a wrong decision”. The Ambassador said that according to the original plan, the official statement about the beginning of investigations against political opponents trump could make the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Later the administration decided that this statement should make the President personally Zelensky.
What was the reaction of the White house?
In the administration of the new Ambassador’s statements in the European Union have called further evidence that the principle of “quid Pro quo” in negotiations between trump and Zelensky was not the question.
“Ambassador Sandland explicitly States that he “knew (and still knows) when, why and on whose authority assistance has been suspended”. He also said that “suggests” that this was the reason, but can’t name a single reliable source for this assumption,” reads the statement by the press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham.
