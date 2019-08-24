Cosmetologist: do not suggest to make masks from natural ingredients
The specialist explained why it is better not to make facial masks from natural ingredients, it can be absolutely useless, and even harmful.
Cosmetologist Alexandra Gaunt talked about the fact that some of the beauty secrets proved to be remarkably tenacious among our countrymen.
In particular, from these old habits left over from the Soviet Union, the expert identified manner to make masks from fruits and berries that are at hand.
According to the beautician, these masks dry up sticky mass on the skin and give only short-term lifting effect is due to concretion – no significant advantages to the skin it brings. This method of maintaining the beauty expert called obsolete.
“This also applies to masks of various products like sour cream, egg, honey, cucumber… these products are coarse, they will not penetrate, and masks of them basically useless” — shared the opinion of the beautician.
Alexander Gaunt noted that it is not advised to make masks from natural ingredients, as these agents cause irritation, inflammation and allergic reactions. For example, a strong allergen might be for a human med that is used in many recipes of masks. The doctor spoke about the fact that the healing properties of honey as a cosmetic product – a myth.
The beautician said that the skin has a certain degree of permeability and absorbs the bioactive substance is not always affecting it positively. In addition, the skin can penetrate the chemicals contained in the gifts of nature.
Also, many women tend to masks from a mixture of different oils, said the expert. Passion oils can provoke “oil dermatitis” inflammation of the skin, warned the Shingles.