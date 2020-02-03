Cossack menu and dumplings pineapple: what gives the first restaurant of Ukrainian cuisine in Philadelphia
Cabbage rolls, pancakes, jelly, fat — these are just a few of the dishes from the menu Cossack Ukrainian Banquet hall, and Philadelphia. Chef Taras Imelco for 3 years feeds residents as traditional Ukrainian and original fine dining experience with a Ukrainian flavor. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
One of the most popular dishes at his restaurant — dumplings pineapple. Started to learn to cook Taras in the dormitory of Lviv veterinary Academy.
Dumplings pineapple with mascarpone sauce, a signature dish of the restaurant “Royal Passage”. This recipe, like many others, have created personally Taras.
A man originally from Zhidachev (Lviv region). Cooking has taught him the difficulties in his student years.
“We lived in the dorms at the end of the week they had nothing to eat, as they say, was preparing the soup. One was a piece of onion, one piece of carrots — I like to experiment,” — says Taras.
The reputation of the chef and the name he received while working in the UK.
“I started with a small Japanese restaurant, but when I went out, then was assistant chef — sous chef,” says the Ukrainian.
Ambitions Taras was justified, he was invited to the position of chef in a chain of Swiss restaurants. However, he agreed immediately, after all the new positions needed to move from London to Russia.
“It was a Swiss company, 5-star hotel. At first I refused, knowing that it will be necessary to go to Russia, but then spoke with her at the time chef, it is advised not to be afraid to change something, and I agreed and moved” , says Taras.
In Russia Imelco managed to save enough money in order to realize his cherished dream — to open own restaurant, but prevented war.
“Between Russia and Ukraine started the conflict and I didn’t want to stay there,” — says the Ukrainian.
Taras left Saint Petersburg and applied for a visa for talented people in the United States. After a few months he was already in the States and looking for partners to open its first Ukrainian restaurant.
“Taras came with his sister and said he advised me,” says the co — owner of the restaurant Oksana Nazaruk.
This conversation after a few months developed into a real partnership. Oksana Nazaruk, her son Yuriy and Taras Imelco opened in Philadelphia the first Ukrainian restaurant Banquet of the “Royal Passage”.
“I went here with a specific goal to open a restaurant. Because the United States is truly the land of opportunity, it is easy to start a business, there are no pitfalls,” — says Taras.
“At first I thought we are not going to work, but it worked out,” says Nazaruk.
The restaurant opened 3 years ago and have almost recouped the money invested in the equipment and repair. About 80% of the customers of the restaurant — Ukrainian immigrants.
“In Philadelphia, a lot of Ukrainians about 100,000 and they all celebrate birthdays, weddings, and many different holidays. Ukrainians like to walk, and eat,” says Taras.
For Ukrainians there is a special menu Cossack. It includes dumplings, borsch, potato pancakes, Ukrainian lard and other dishes.
The restaurant clearly spelled out the responsibilities of each. Employees say that despite their young age, their boss Taras serious and demanding.
“I know that the kitchen is better not to go, if he cooks, because he’s a clean freak, perfectionist. No mobile phones during work, he wants everything to be ready on time for customers,” says the singer Angeli rose.
“Everything that is served on the table, passes through his eyes, through his heart, through his hands,” — said the Manager albert Banoi.
Restaurant workers called their team a family. Taras recognizes that today’s work is his whole life.
“I’m not married, sometimes in the kitchen in the restaurant, I spend 12-14 hours a day,” says Taras.
Apart from work he also tries to participate in the life of the Ukrainian Diaspora, arranges free Lunches for volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers who come to Philadelphia to be treated.
“Sometimes we serve food for free, participate in fundraising for the soldiers needing surgery. We are Ukrainians and should help each other,” says Taras.
The decor of the restaurant is completely Ukrainian, and singer rose, which is taught to sing the mother of Whitney Houston, this restaurant first sang in Ukrainian.
“My leaders Yuriy and Taras once asked me if I wanted to try to sing a Ukrainian song. It was very hard to pronounce words in the Ukrainian language, but when I learned how to pronounce them, then it is easy,” says the singer.
“Royal Passage” for Taras is the first step in his American career, after 5 years he plans to open another Ukrainian institution.
“I have a dream to open a restaurant of Ukrainian cuisine, but not simple, and modern”, — says Taras.
In his new restaurant he will cook dumplings in various shapes and colors, salads, root vegetables and soups of different consistencies.
“To be a good cook, — says Taras is not afraid to experiment.”
Different
restaurant
Our people
украинецFacebookVkontakte
bookmark