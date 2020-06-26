Cost, quality, and prospects: TOP 10 best universities in America
The University should not mean paying the debt for decades. To find educational institutions, which combines the quality and availability of education, Money experts evaluated more than 19,000 options, including tuition fees, debts and career earnings. Here are the ten best universities according to the publication.
1. University of California, Irvine, CA
GPA SAT/ACT (entrance examinations) — 1260/29
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $35 400
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $14 900
The percentage of students receiving grants — 66%
The average student debt — $16 500
Earnings in the early career — $57 700
2. Bernard Baruch College CUNY in new York
GPA SAT/ACT — 1270/NA
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $33 200
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020, with the average grant $4900
The percentage of students receiving grants — 55%
The average student debt — $10 720
Earnings in the early career — $100 57
3. Princeton University in Princeton, new Jersey
GPA SAT/ACT — 1500/33
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $69 100
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020, with the average grant is $17 400
The percentage of students receiving grants — 58%
The average student debt — $7500
Earnings in the early career — $72 700
4. University of California, Los Angeles, CA
GPA SAT/ACT — 1340/32
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $ 35 400
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $15 800
The percentage of students receiving grants 59%
The average student debt — $15 000
Earnings in the early career — $60 000
5. University of California, Davis, CA
GPA SAT/ACT — 1250/29
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $37 300
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $17,600
The percentage of students receiving grants 67%
The average student debt — $14 000
Earnings in the early career- $59 400
6. Stanford University in Stanford, California
GPA SAT/ACT — 1470/34
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $72 200
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $17,600
The percentage of students receiving grants — 60%
The average student debt — $11 450
Earnings in the early career — $76 500
7. Massachusetts Institute of technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts
GPA SAT/ACT — 1530/34
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $70 400
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020, with the average grant is $23 700
The percentage of students receiving grants — 68%
The average student debt — $17 130
Earnings in the early career — $83 600
8. The University of Michigan in Ann arbor, Michigan
GPA SAT/ACT — 1420/32
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $800 30
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020, with the average grant is $17 500
The percentage of students receiving grants — 52%
The average student debt — $150 19
Earnings in the early career — $62 000
9. University of California, San Diego, CA
GPA SAT/ACT — 1310/30
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $33 600
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $15 600
The percentage of students receiving grants — 58%
The average student debt — $17 500
Earnings in the early career — $300 61
10. The University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA
GPA SAT/ACT — 1410/31
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 without grants — $33 600
The planned cost of training in 2019-2020 with an average grant of $17 700
The percentage of students receiving grants — 42%
The average student debt — $19 000
Earnings in the early career — $62 300
