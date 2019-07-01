Costa Rican authorities announced the increase in the incidence of Dengue fever (PHOTO)

The number of people infected with Dengue fever in Costa Rica exceeded 70% of the previous year, the report says the Ministry of health of the country. About it as transfers TASS, on Sunday said the Cuban Agency Prensa Latina.

According to the Costa Rican Ministry of health, there were 1666 infected, while in 2018 this figure was 975.

The authorities intend to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of mosquitoes carrying the virus, conducting fumigation in the houses of citizens, in backyards and workplaces. They also urged the people of the country more attentive to manifestation of any symptoms of fever.

Dengue is a viral infection that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. Her symptoms – high fever, nausea, rash, headache and lumbar pain.

Hemorrhagic variant of fever accompanied by severe internal bleeding caused by the collapse of blood vessels.