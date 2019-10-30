‘Cosy and practical ut mn’: Russian immigrant told about life in different States
Les Bebeshko have lived in the US for 5 years and in his blog for Englex told in which state she liked best. They were Iowa, Utah or Minnesota. She also told of their travels in the States.
Hereinafter in the first person.
To understand the country, you have to live in it at least a few years. This will give you a tremendous opportunity to experience the culture of using language — to learn the relevant expressions and phrases. I had to this practice for a life time in the US, which I’ll discuss in this article.
Measured and deserted Iowa
In 2006 I got married. At that time my husband worked in the US, so I moved to it. He worked in Iowa on a large farm where we lived. The farm was located near a small village where there was one small shop, fire station, police station, post office and a library, you have free use of the Internet.
I helped her husband, worked as a Manager on the farm — made orders of feed and medicines made out of paper, went to the exhibition. The mistress of the farm was supervised by the maternity ward, and I often helped her with the pigs. In the childhood I dreamed to be a doctor, so for me it was an opportunity to realize the dream. I was paid about 7 dollars an hour, has been provided free housing. People who are engaged in farm — fans of the business. They take an active part in exhibitions and competitions.
In our spare time, we went to visit on the neighbouring farm, fished once a week I went into the city for shopping, visited a Chinese buffet — a popular place for Americans to pay 10-15 dollars and eat all you want. Iowa uncrowded state, but the population is friendly and hospitable, they love to chat and listen to country music. However, life away from civilization leaves its mark — the main topic of conversation is local, of course, the farm, feed and marketing of products. A great event for them was a trip to Miami (FL) and Las Vegas (NV), but for many people this is an unbearable cost. In 2007 came the peak of the financial crisis, and in this time the staff walked virus — animals have become extinct, and many people left without means of subsistence with large debts.
The positive side of life in Iowa was a stay among nature, far from the hustle and bustle. This is a place for people who love privacy.
Cozy and beautiful Utah
Soon a farm in Iowa, went bankrupt and we moved to Utah the city of Provo. Pleasant and warm climate, comfortable and cozy towns in the valley, beautiful view from window to mountains is one of my favorite States. Life here is completely different, all behind the scenes subject to the laws of Mormonism. Mormons — a religious group based on their life are family values and close ties between generations. The people here are especially warm and friendly and often arrange family dinners. Families that have large, many people in addition to their foster children. Children are sure times a week doing charity work. For example, on Mondays, organize sports events or dance competitions, where they sell cakes and crafts, and the money donated to African countries. Also a tenth of their income people give for the benefit of the poor.
At first when you don’t know all the nuances, for failure to comply with some rules you can be fined. For example, on Sunday is prohibited to swim in the pool, it is preferable that the woman had closed the shoulders, the dress covers my knees, etc. But eventually it becomes comfortable to live in place where doors and locks-something special — residents of the state are very observant and vigilant, and if something will make them suspicious, they will contact the police. A big plus of the state — a healthy lifestyle: it banned alcohol and drugs, if necessary, the Church helps addicted people.
On the recommendation of my friend I went to do the free English language school from the Mormon Church. I love to learn, for me it was a good time, the opportunity to communicate with different people. Soon I began to conduct classes there as a teaching assistant, helped Newspeak students. I was paid $ 12 per hour. In parallel, I worked in the restaurant Cracker Barrel in different positions: hostess and waitress. There I even finished the free courses of the chef. Received $ 2 per hour and tips (on Christmas eve, one table left me $ 100 as a tip).
In Provo a lot of students from different countries, so a lot of entertainment for young people, often organize tournaments and concerts. But people act and dress kept the girls do not wear mini skirts, shirts with open navel, even summer sundresses with thin spaghetti straps worn on top of shirts. Utah is famous for world famous ski resort Park city, Arches national Park, warm geysers and endless forests, waterfalls and the purest air. A six-hour drive from Utah is famous Yellowstone — the indescribable beauty of the place where bison graze freely in the mountains and forests one can find elk, deer and other animals.
If I were now asked where I wanted to live, I would choose Utah. In this state, feel the culture and rigor of a way of life, respect for elders and respect for each other.
Practical and expensive mn
In the future we decided to move to Minnesota, where more freedom of action and more Russian. Local a very different Outlook on life. It’s a big state, we lived near Minneapolis. And, as in all big cities, everything is subordinated to money. To rent an apartment and live on one salary is impossible, so many people live together, live in small houses on wheels or working at several jobs. I combined work in the restaurant, in kindergarten and as a nanny in Russian families. I wasn’t hard, as constantly changing activity. For children there is a different attitude, they have more freedom: early years, they go to restaurants, concerts and other activities, engaged in sports sections.
In Minnesota hard without a car as not much public transport. To the right is easy, if you have driving experience, enough to learn the oral part. Utah was more difficult, as followed to provide documentation of residence in the state for at least three months and be sure to take the teachers at the driving, even if you know how to ride. I got my license, and my friend bought the car, which was used for 3 years. Travel the USA by car — great fun: smooth roads, varied scenery and interesting places.
Local residents like to drive North to Duluth is a port city located near the border with Canada. In the fall they leave families for hunting and winter fishing, setting up tent camps on the ice. Hunters can shred the meat or fish on their own, but most often they give loot to people who do it professionally — they make sausages, dried meat or dried.
Travel in the United States
Of course, I wanted to visit different places. It is best to travel by car or mobile home — this gives you the opportunity to see places that are not always accessible to tourists.
We went to South Dakota, where the world-famous mountains, Black Hills (Black hills) — this name was given to the Indians (Groin Sapa — the Black hill), for whom this place is sacred. This landmark attracts hundreds of tourists from all over the world, here is the famous mount Rushmore with the faces of presidents. You can also visit a very beautiful lake and Park — nature and the air here is very soothing. In the Park we went down into the cave with minerals to a depth of about 200 meters. All the tragic events. When here found gold, natives were sent to reservations to which the Indians responded with a war.
We managed to visit Hawaii: catching the clams with the pearls (they can immediately insert into a ring or earrings in the local market), visited the Dole pineapple plantation, ride around the island and saw a difficult life of the indigenous population, which nestles in the tiny huts behind the huge hotels. Live on the island a giant turtle, but they can not touch, for it is possible to obtain a huge fine. Hawaii has a huge market, where nightly entertainment with dancing and different performances for tourists. Here you can eat freshly prepared fish and meat, local recipes.
If any of the readers are fans of the series Lost, then visit the filming location — the beautiful island of Oahu. The island is windy and the ocean is cool, but for surfers the place is great!
Miami and Key West- favorite places of tourists. Very warm, the ocean is simply magic that I have never met such warm water. But beware, barracudas are frequent visitors, and they love shiny jewelry.
Interesting facts about life in the United States
Will share some interesting facts noticed:
- In Iowa, as in Minnesota, English is easy and clear. People use beautiful classical speech, slang expressions rarely used. English in Utah seemed to me difficult in terms of pronunciation, all the words merge together, the local speak them clearly. African Americans have their own manner of speech: singing, many of his expressions.
- In the United States valued buyers, so you can offer free coffee or even flowers.
- Americans love to buy all discounts, so they collect coupons for shopping.
- I was interested to observe the culinary habits of the local: some every Friday I go to a restaurant to eat fried catfish with fries, while others go to a cafe every day for Breakfast oatmeal and read the paper.
- Popular entertainment — a trip to the farm for harvest. It’s fun and much cheaper than to buy everything in the store.
USA will not leave indifferent neither one man. If you have the opportunity to live in this country, I strongly recommend you do. It changes a man, you’ll never be the same. Fortunately, I have seen only positive examples of people who moved to the United States, they are constantly evolving and failure transformerait in lessons for yourself.
In the life of the US, there are a number of difficulties. For example, in this country is very expensive medicine, so it is important to have insurance. But if not, you can be treated in medical school. In universities there are departments where graduates are practicing and they can provide you with expert assistance much cheaper. Because students are inexperienced, the treatment procedure may be long, but it is important that their work is always in control of the Professor. I myself treated teeth, and seals are kept for more than 10 years.
It is important to carefully choose my words when discussing social topics. Even if you are just expressing your opinion, you could be charged with discrimination and lose your job.
Some at your own risk come and stay illegally, work, have families, have children and expect them to adulthood that the child provided the parent documents. Sometimes it happens that parents are deported and the child left in the country, as he’s an American. US law is very strict, and every year it is harder to get into this country. Of course, in the US we have to live only in legal terms and to abide by the rules, otherwise you may be in the process of deportation, even having a green card.