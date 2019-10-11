Cough? Perhaps you have heart failure
The symptoms taken for asthma, such as coughing, can be signs of heart failure. Scientists believe that in the coming years the number of patients with heart failure will increase dramatically.
According to forecasts of the Icelandic researchers, by 2060 the number of people with heart failure have tripled, according to the portal Focus Online. While scientists believe that will increase dramatically the statistics of the so-called left-sided heart failure, which develops cardiac asthma. The increase in the number of cardiac irregularities, in their opinion, will contribute to the prevalence of obesity, hypertension and diabetes among modern people.
Researchers, staff of the University hospital of reykjavík, have concluded that heart failure is usually the result of another disease, mostly cardiac in nature. Heart failure is common among older people whose heart muscle loses its pumping ability. Aged 70 to 79 years old with heart failure is suffering twice more men than women, but after 80 years, their propensity to heart failure adjusted.
“Because heart failure develops slowly and has a variety of symptoms, it is often diagnosed too late,” — noted experts.
According to them, the development of typical asthma symptoms such as cough and dyspnea, may be associated with heart failure. Such respiratory symptoms in disorders in the heart often occur particularly at night. In the worst case may develop acute pulmonary edema associated with severe respiratory distress and suffocation.
Scientists report that there are no specific drugs that cure heart failure. However, diuretics, ACE inhibitors and beta-blockers can facilitate and support the heart. In rare cases, requiring the installation of a pacemaker.