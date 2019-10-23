Could be worse: Kim Kardashian has told how wanted to name his son Psalm
Strange names for children – the feature of the Kardashian family that has raised questions among fans. Especially a lot of them arose after Kim said that a fourth child they named Psalm. It turns out that the boy could get a more unusual name.
In the new episode of the show “the Family Kardashian” Kim spoke in detail about their son Psalm. Mother of four children admitted that the inspiration for his name the parents scooped from the Bible, and the other version of the name of this Psalm was the name of Yehezkel.
We thought about calling it Ye [Ye], but Kanye didn’t like the name Ye, because it means nothing
– said Kim. When my parents decided to go the other way. They studied the Bible all the names that started on Ye, and only one was Yehezkel (Yehezkel).
From the choice of the name of the boy rescued Kylie Jenner.
Kylie called at the last second and said, “No, Psalm and Saint in tune much more”,
– said Kardashian. Also Kim said that she and Kanye no longer plan to have children.
The choice of baby names from celebrity parents really weird. Recall, the couple has a daughter named North (in English “North”), the son of Saint (“Saint”), the daughter which parents named Chicago, and five-month-old son Psalm.