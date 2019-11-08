‘Could end in tragedy’: in Oklahoma a group of people entered the insulin instead of flu shots
In Oklahoma, 10 employees in the institution for the care of people with mental disabilities hospitalized after they were injected with insulin, not flu shots, says ABC News. A healthy person is strictly not recommended to inject insulin: it can be very dangerous, and in rare cases can lead to coma and death.
On Wednesday afternoon, November 6, in the emergency Department called the staff of Jacqueline house in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) North of Tulsa. They reported that several people “were unconscious,” said police chief Bartlesville Tracy Rolls.
Rawl added that the institution has contracted with an experienced pharmacist on the administration of the vaccine against influenza, but all received insulin injections. Rolls said that the pharmacist works with the police, but investigators believe it was an accident.
Eight guests and two employees were sent to the hospital in Bartlesville. Officials said that some already wrote, is expected to be released soon all.
“I never saw that there was a medical mishap of such magnitude. Could be worse, even tragically,” said Rolls.
Insulin is usually administered to a patient with diabetes, a disease in which the blood sugar level is too high.
When insulin is administered to a person not suffering from diabetes, depending on the size of the dose, it can lead to hypoglycaemia — a drop in blood sugar to abnormally low levels. This condition causes severe potoodelenie, nervousness, fainting, seizures.
As the site notes diabet-control.ru one unit of insulin lowers the level of glucose in the blood of a person without diabetes to 8 mmol/l. If for once to enter a large dose, it would be falling into a hypoglycemic coma and death of the patient, to experiment in this way is strictly prohibited. The effect of artificial insulin to the body of an ordinary person are still not understood.
A similar error has occurred in September in Indianapolis, when 16 students mistakenly injected with insulin during the skin test for tuberculosis. The students of Center for innovation and technology MacKenzie in Indianapolis were taken to a local hospital for observation after he received an injection of “small doses” of insulin.