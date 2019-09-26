‘Could grow to hundreds: the number of deaths from electronic cigarette in USA is growing rapidly
Two more Americans lost their lives due to diseases related to vaping. The total number of deaths resulting from the use of electronic cigarettes has reached 11 people. This writes the New York Post.
About the latest deaths reported by public health officials in Florida and Georgia.
The health Department of Florida has published an updated count of incidents associated with vaping. According to the Agency, this year there were 27 registered cases.
While the state health Department in Georgia announced that it has registered the first in the state to die from “diseases related to vaping”. According to the Department, the patient had severe poisoning with toxic fumes.
While the health Department of the state of Georgia stated that recorded nine confirmed cases of lung disease related vaping in Georgia, and said: the other cases are being followed up.
In all cases, patients aged 18 to 68 years with a mean age of 26 years — was hospitalized with pneumonia without a known infectious cause.
Earlier cases of death associated with vaping, has been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon.
According to the latest data published by the Centre for control and prevention (CDC), in 38 U.S. States were registered not less than 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of electronic cigarettes or vapirova products.
Dr. Ann Suchat, chief Deputy Director of the CDC, said this week that the number of lung disease related vaping may soon grow to hundreds.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- After the call of the Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo to ban all flavored vaping products Council for public health and planning in the field of health unanimously voted for this decision. The ban will apply at least 90 days.