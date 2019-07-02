“Could knock out”: the former world champion about the upcoming debut of Usyk in the heavyweight division…
Ex-world champion under version WBA in a super heavyweight British David Haye, eight years ago today, July 2, 2011, a victim of the defeat of the Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko, spoke about the debut superteach other our fellow countryman — Alexander Usik.
“It all depends on his hands. I’ve heard conflicting reports. Some said that the Tendril tore the biceps, others said he broke it completely. There is a big difference, because in the second case, needed surgery to fix it. Even if his arm will be perfect 100%, hard to beat world level heavyweight like Chisora or Takam. This heavyweight who comes forward and exerts pressure on you. You need the force of the blow to keep the husky in check. Alexander not a big puncher, don’t single-stroke puncher, but he sure can you knock. He’s just not known it. He is known for his skills, his head movements, your angles. But sometimes you really need to keep the heavyweight on the distance of your hands because you’re a small guy. And you need to be able to stun with a single blow. Like Evander Holyfield, who moved to heavyweight and was knocked out by Buster Douglas. It was not a big puncher, but he was able to do it, could compete with Lennox Lewis, beat George Formena. He owned a force of impact to compete with supertram, because he was a heavyweight puncher. I think the Mustache is a set of skills to do it“, — shared his opinion of Haye in an interview with Boxing Social.
David Haye believes Mustache puncher
Note that due to the injury to Alexander in his fight against Carlos Tacoma, which was supposed to be debut in the heavyweight division, was canceled. As reported by our fellow promoter Eddie Hearn, is back in the ring, Mustache we can see at the end of September or October of this year, and his opponent will be a Cameroonian boxer. “I wish the Tendril recovered because I’m waiting for this fight and I know that I will win. I’m going to knock him out. He is a very fast boxer, but he has never faced a heavyweight punch. Mustache, I’m waiting for you“, — quotes the words of Takama edition of the Express.
Takam with Mustache
.
