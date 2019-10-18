Could lure: Elon Musk spoke at the forum in Russia after a playful invitation (video)
CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk spoke at the forum for small businesses in the Russian city of Krasnodar on video. About it writes RBC.
It is reported that the businessman had asked the organizers not to broadcast live his speech, but the participants published fragments of the teleconference.
“A Billboard on which was written an invitation for me to participate in your business forum was located right next to my office. How could I not see it? laughed Elon Musk. — And some of the guys and thought, “Perhaps I should join your cause“.
Answering the questions of organizers of the forum, founder SpaseX told about his attitude to the work of the entrepreneur.
“I’m more of a engineer than a businessman — said Elon Musk. — But when I decided to create something useful for people, it is impossible to do alone. You need to create a company. In the end, have to do business. It is impossible to do something Grand one. We need a group of people. It turns out the whole business. The company is created to solve a problem that concerns society. And business is just business — as an end in itself — should not exist, in my opinion. Business must be useful to people. But it is difficult to produce something really needed“.
According to Elon musk, “profit in business, of course, necessary”because “the result should be more than investments.”
Responding to a question, he is proud, Elon Musk said, “the Missiles that I have created, the electric machines and the payment system PayPal. All what I did. Need to focus on how to create something useful for most people. But, unfortunately, a significant part of the business enterprises usually do not.”
On the question of what he could wish for entrepreneurs who have just signed up, Elon Musk has shared his own experience: “create a company that’s… that’s like trying to eat glass, but don’t cut yourself. It’s complicated. There are very painful moments. Get ready for this.”
As you know, in late September in Los Angeles at the office of SpaceX, there were billboards with the inscription “Kak tebe takoe, Elon Mask?” and a QR code leading to the promo page. They published a video in which Krasnodar entrepreneurs perform the song “Only Elon in Our Hearts” to the tune of “swings”. In the clip there is a portrait of a businessman dancing man dressed rocket and loaves with figures Mask, the Falcon rocket and the logo of Tesla. Later, the CEO of SpaceX, responded to the invitation in his Twitter.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Elon Musk has acknowledged the main role of Ukraine in the Soviet space program.
