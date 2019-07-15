‘Could not imagine’: four children stole the family SUV and drove more than 900 km
In Australia, the police managed to stop four children who stole the family SUV and had to drive more than 965 km
Children aged 10 to 14 years wrote the parents a letter before to steal the family SUV and heading to the East coast of the country.
Four children left Rockhampton in Queensland and went to Grafton in New South Wales. They traveled more than 600 miles (965 km).
At about 22:40 on Sunday, on the second day after the theft, police stopped the Nissan Patrol 2004, which was listed as stolen, and tried to get the kids to get out of it.
According to police, the children locked the door, so I had to use a club to smash one of the Windows of the car.
“It’s a long way, in excess of 600 miles from Rockhampton to Grafton. I could not imagine that one man I did so much in two days”, — said to journalists, the acting police inspector Darren Williams.
According to police, the children — 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl — could alternately keep the car.
According to officials, the children suspected that they have not paid for fuel at filling stations in Outback Queensland and in Warialda in New South Wales.
According to Williams, they were also harassed by the police in Glen Innes, in New South Wales.
The cashier Banana Truck Stop Harry white said that the SUV left, and the driver paid for diesel fuel at 4:35 am on Sunday. According to his estimates, the car must be left Rockhampton at around midnight.
White, who at the time was at work, said I watched the video of the incident from surveillance cameras, and concluded that children are not paid more than 21 Gal of diesel fuel worth more than $ 105.
He added that while watching the video from the cameras he was struck by a small increase of the driver compared to a SUV.
In a statement Queensland police said that the students took the money out of Rockhampton, and one 13-year-old “left a note for his family indicating that he’s leaving”.
The police haven’t interrogated the children, because they cannot be interrogated without the presence of parents or guardians. Williams said that they would be charged, but not listed, for some items.