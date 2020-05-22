Council may resolve to crack apartment because of debts
Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine can issue a decree allowing public utilities to obtain access to housing people to disable services.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the material of the publication “Ukrainian news”.
The Ukrainian parliamentarians intend to give the workers of municipal services the official reason for the opening of the apartments of citizens for the purpose of disconnection of services for debt or prevent accidents. With the necessary 226 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, the corresponding bill was registered No. 2458, was supported by 239 parliamentarians.
The text of the draft law provides an opportunity to access housing Ukrainian citizens without the consent of the owner. We are talking about cases associated with the necessity of saving the life and health of people and property. In addition, the document stated the possibility of providing the inspection or the prevention of accidents and for the limitation (termination) of providing utility services.
“Unauthorized access to housing or other real property for the limitation (termination) of the provision of utilities occurs without the consent of the owner (user), if such owner (user) refuses to admit into its housing (other immovable property) of the representative of the contractor,” reads the official text of the bill.
However, based on the conclusion, assuming the compliance of the draft law with the requirements of anti-corruption legislation is proposed to eliminate the provision regarding the possibility of unauthorized access to housing. As grounds for this decision States that this creates favorable conditions for the implementation of the corruption.