Counting calories really helps.
Research has shown that those people who set limits on calories at every dish, subsequently eat less. And it gives the greatest effect in the fight against obesity.
Are dieting people who independently set limits for myself the caloric content of each dish and not the day in General, significantly more likely to achieve success in the fight against obesity. The study showed that this tactic allows you to eat less than overall calorie restriction. Scientists from the UK in this regard offer people on a diet to create a kind of budget for the calories and each day. Observations have shown that if such a budget exists, that people use every day, on average, 1 528 calories. Those who followed, not for every dish, and the number of calories per day, in the end eat 2 011 calories.
Thus in both groups the participants had consumed fewer calories than the control group, where no limit was not raised. However, the first approach gave the most impressive results. That is why scientists consider it the most promising. They believe that it will work not only in nutrition but also in terms of how much the person smokes cigarettes every day and drinks a lot. It will also reduce the amount of harmful substances and eventually lead to the final rejection of them.
Note that on the way to getting rid of excess weight there are a variety of tactics and strategies. Some mean weekly calorie count, some daily. There are experts who believe that people should calculate the number of calories actually eaten them in any food stuff.