Countries that the state Department considers dangerous for Americans: in the list are Ukraine and Russia
The U.S. Department of state under the system of warning citizens about the situation in other countries for travel planning, has collected a list of countries with different levels of risk. About it writes USA Today.
In this system there are 4 levels: level 1 – countries in which you need to follow the usual precautions, 2 level – country in which you need to exercise a high degree of caution level 3 – which countries should reconsider their travel plans, and level 4 – country where it is not necessary to travel.
Level 4
Afghanistan — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Bolivia — level 4: do not travel
The reason: civil unrest.
In the news in November 2019, the State Department said he ordered the evacuation of family members and nonessential Embassy staff due to ongoing political instability. As a result, the Embassy has “limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Bolivia”.
Central African Republic — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.
Iran — level 4: do not travel
Reason: abduction, arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.
Iraq — level 4: do not travel
Reason: terrorism, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Libya — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Mali — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
North Korea — level 4: do not travel
Reason: serious risk of arrest and prolonged detention of U.S. citizens.
Somalia — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, problems with health, kidnapping and piracy.
South Sudan — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Syria — level 4: do not travel
Reason: terrorism, civil disturbances, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Venezuela — level 4: do not travel
The reason: crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, kidnapping and arbitrary arrests and detentions of US citizens.
Yemen — level 4: do not travel
Reason: terrorism, civil strife, health risks, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Level 3
Burkina Faso — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: terrorism, crime and kidnapping.
Burundi — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: crime and political violence.
Chad — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, terrorism and minefields.
Democratic Republic of Congo — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: crime and civil unrest.
Guinea-Bissau – level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: crime and civil unrest.
Haiti — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.
Honduras — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: crime.
Lebanon — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, terrorism, kidnappings, armed conflict and civil unrest.
Americans are asked to refrain from trips to these areas:
- Syrian border terrorism and armed conflict
- Israeli border — a possible armed conflict
- The settlement of refugees possible armed conflict
Mauritania — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: crime and terrorism.
Nicaragua — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: civil unrest, crime, limited availability of medical care and arbitrary application of laws.
Niger — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
Nigeria — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and buccaneers.
The Pakistan — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
Reason: terrorism.
Sudan — level 3: reconsider your travel plans
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflict.
Level 2
Algiers — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Antarctica — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: environmental hazards associated with extreme and unpredictable weather.
Azerbaijan — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Bahamas — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Bangladesh — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and terrorism.
Belgium level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Belize — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Brazil — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Bosnia and Herzegovina — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism and minefields.
Burma (Myanmar) — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest and armed conflict.
Cameroon — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Chile — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest.
Although the State Department said that the emergency was lifted on 28 October, he noted that the conflict between protesters continued, especially in the capital Santiago, and urged visitors to remain vigilant.
China — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: arbitrary application of local laws and special restrictions on US citizens with dual citizenship.
Columbia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
Côte d’ivoire — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and terrorism.
Cube — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: attacks on the U.S. Embassy staff in Havana resulted in a reduction of the Embassy staff.
Denmark — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Dominican Republic — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: prestupnosti.
Ecuador level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and civil unrest.
Egypt — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Eritrea — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: restrictions on travel, limited consular assistance and mines.
Ethiopia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest and disrupting communications.
Germany — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Guatemala level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Guinea — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest.
Guyana — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Salvador — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
France — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism and civil unrest.
Hong Kong — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest.
“Since June 2019 in different districts of Hong Kong, including MTR stations, in shopping malls, universities and at the Hong Kong international airport, have been large-scale and smaller-scale political demonstrations, — stated in the message of the State Department, published in November. — Although many of the demonstrations were peaceful, some have led to violent clashes between protesters and police or between protesters and people who oppose the demonstrations — which led to serious injuries. On 4 October the government adopted the emergency Decree to ban wearing masks for persons at public meetings. Any protests that take place without permits are considered illegal.”
India — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and terrorism.
Indonesia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism and natural disasters.
Israel, the West Bank and Gaza strip — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Italy — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Jamaica — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Jordan — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Kenya — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
Kosovo — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Kyrgyz Republic — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest.
Madagascar — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Malawi — tier 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: civil unrest.
Maldives level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Mexico — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and kidnappings.
However, in several Mexican States with higher levels of crime — especially those that are on the territory controlled by cartels or gangs or a number of them — raised the threat level
States with 4 levels: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas,
States with a level-3: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sonora, Zacatecas
Morocco — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Nepal — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: potential isolated political violence.
Netherlands — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Papua New Guinea — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, civil unrest, health-care challenges, natural disasters and kidnapping.
In the October consultation, the State Department recommended not to go in:
- The Colombian-Peruvian border area in the region of Loreto in connection with the crime
- The valleys of the rivers Apurimac, ene and mantaro river valley (VRAEM), including areas in the departments of Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica and Junin, due to crime and terrorism
Philippines — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, terrorism, civil unrest, outbreak of measles and kidnapping.
Republic of Congo — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and civil unrest.
Russia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism, harassment and arbitrary application of local laws.
Saudi Arabia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism and the threat of missile and drone strikes against civilian targets.
Serbia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Sierra Leone — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
South Africa — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, civil unrest and drought.
Spain — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism, and in Barcelona and Catalonia — civil unrest.
Sri Lanka level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Tajikistan — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Tanzania — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, terrorism, problemas health and the persecution of LGBTI people.
Trinidad and Tobago — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
The reason: crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
Tunisia — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Turkey — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism and arbitrary detention.
The Turks and Caicos Islands — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Uganda — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and kidnappings.
Ukraine — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and civil unrest.
United Kingdom — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: terrorism.
Uruguay — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime.
Zimbabwe — level 2: exercise high degree of caution
Reason: crime and civil unrest.