‘Coup attempt’: on the eve of the vote on impeachment trump wrote a letter to Congress
On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which is scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi. This writes the “Present Time”.
In the letter, trump accused the leadership of the Democratic party that it maintains “an open war against American democracy”, stressing that he attempt a coup.
“Everybody, including you, know what’s going on, – wrote the President. – The candidate defeated in the elections in 2016. Your party are unable to survive the defeat. So the last three years you are trying to annul the results of voting.”
The actions of the Democrats seeking to remove him from power, trump called “illegal attempt… coup.” The organizers of the impeachment, according to the President, will be defeated on election day.
Trump emphasizes that the articles brought against him by the legal Committee does not meet any standards of the theory and interpretation of the Constitution and law.
According to the President, his opponents used the startup process of the impeachment to divert Americans ‘ attention from his achievements, including sustained economic growth and record low unemployment. “The judgment of history for you will be ruthless,” he warns the speaker of the house of representatives.
A letter trump sent Nancy Pelosi a few minutes before she announced that the House of representatives will vote December 18 on two articles of impeachment, which contained allegations of abuse of power and obstructing the work of Congress.
In his letter to colleagues in the House of representatives she wrote about the need “to fulfill the oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, domestic and foreign”. Pelosi called the President’s letter “ridiculous”.
On 18 December in the House of representatives will vote on both articles put forward by the President of the United States.
In the case of approval of impeachment by the House of representatives it will go to the Senate, which will consider charges against the President and decide whether he deserves dismissal from power.
Observers predict that the supporters of impeachment will not be able to obtain in the Senate, two thirds of the senators necessary to deprive the President of power.
The case of impeachment began with the fact that the informant in the secret service in mid-2019, said his superiors that, in his opinion, trump is abusing the power of the President. Now the Democrats assume that trump, with his team pressuring the government of Ukraine for the sake of personal political gain.
Republicans support the President and called the impeachment process a farce, spectacle, witch hunt. Many of them believe that in 2016, the government of Ukraine worked against trump, and today this corrupt country and some officials “are trying to get trump”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.