‘Coup d’etat’ in the case of ‘rape’ 12 Israelis, a Brit in Cyprus: under court the girl for slander and revenge – she didn’t want to sleep (PHOTO)

19-year-old Briton, who claimed that she was the victim of a gang rape of 12 Israelis in a hotel room in Cyprus, she appeared in court – she was charged with.

Charges against 12 of Israelis now cancelled. The girl, who claimed she was raped, changed her version – she stated that she filed the complaint to take revenge on young people, who filmed the sex video with her mobile phone without her consent. True to himself group sex consent they received.

At a press conference held in the afternoon of July 28, representatives of the investigating authorities of Cyprus reported that the Briton admitted that he decided to slander the Israelis for what they are without her permission was filming in the number of mobile phones and also for the fact that one of the Teens refused to have sex with her.

On the court during the arraignment of 19-year-old Briton did not answer questions and hid the face, reports NEWSru Israel.

12 Israeli teenagers, vacationing in Napa Rocks hotel in the resort town of Ayia NAPA, was arrested by Cyprus police after 19-year-old British citizen accused them of rape. According to the girl, with one of the Israeli young men she had romantic relations. At least twice they had sex. On the night of 17 July, he invited her to 723 number of the hotel where he lived with friends, and get rough with her, and then called his friends. She claimed that the rapists not only raped her, and filmed the incident on a mobile phone.

In the course of the interrogation of the nine detainees the Israelis admitted that they, indeed, were at different times in room 723 at the time of the alleged rape, and seven stated that they had had sex with a girl who gave consent.

The main suspect also claimed that the group sex was consensual – girl stood for “open relationship”, she didn’t mind the sex with multiple partners and she chose the participants of the “Threesome” from his buddies who were sitting in the lobby, rooms and alternately came into the room.

However, the girl claimed that she was kept and she was able to run out into the hallway and find their British friends, who took her to the infirmary, and from there was sent to the hospital. There was drawn up, which made the results of the preliminary medical examination of rape and scratches on the legs.

But conducted the investigation, DNA found in the room of condoms has confirmed that in addition to the DNA of the detained Israelis were detected DNA of three people. That is, the girl recently had sex with three other men. After police received the results of the DNA tests, five Israelis were released from custody.

We will note that earlier the protection the Israelis presented to the court evidence that the Briton, who said about rape, told his girlfriend that had previously filed complaints of gang rape in his native England and received a 15 thousand pounds compensation.

Cyprus police, seized 11 suspects smartphones, found the remote video. The files were recovered with the help of Israeli experts. But there was nothing that would have testified about the rape.

Despite the fact that the police initially said that it has all the necessary evidence of crimes, soon the law enforcement officials acknowledged that a rape case looks very suspicious.

On the eve of all charges against Israelis were lifted and young people were released. All of them have already returned to Israel. In the airport named after Ben Gurion in tel Aviv he organized a solemn meeting, which caused a lot of criticism on the background of the circumstances of the case.