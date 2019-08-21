Coupe Bugatti Centodieci was more powerful than the Chiron
The original EB110 was created for the 110th anniversary of the birth of founder Ettore Bugatti, and a modern interpretation of the model — on the 110th anniversary of the brand Bugatti.
Leaked ahead of time pictures hypercar Bugatti Centodieci (“one hundred ten” in Italian), gave the first glimpse of the car, designed with references to the model EB110 (1991-1995) issue. The official presentation of the coupe in the series of activities of Monterey Car Week in California appeared in the final data. The car really got turbo W16 8.0 from Chiron. But he was boosted from 1500 to 1600 power (at 7000 rpm vs 6700 on the source engine).
Bugatti chief designer Achim of Ansaid explained that the authors of the machine the task was to provide a historical similarity of the new coupe, at the same time not too carried away by design from the past. Besides all that, I had to crank up, do not forget about the aerodynamics and the strict requirements for a powerful cooling units.
The maximum torque in the release of the firm does not (the Chiron was 1600 N•m). Plus the hundred “horses” have reduced the acceleration time from zero to hundreds with from 2.5 to 2.4. Helped and reduced mass by 20 kg compared to the same Chiron. The creators of the hypercar say that each horsepower then you have 1.13 kg of mass (it is not directly stated, but, judging by the parameters of Chiron, in this case, the count is dry weight, which, it turns out, is equal to 1808 kg).
Model EB110 was a mid-engined four-wheel drive. She used a 3.5 V12 engine with four turbochargers, posing on the source modification GT 560 HP and 611 nm, and the light version of SS/Super Sport (pictures) — 612 HP and 650 N•m transmission — six-speed “mechanics”. The original appearance EB110 belongs to the legendary Marcello Gandini, but by the time serial production, the exterior was modified Giampaolo Benedini.
From standstill to 200 km/h Bugatti Centodieci accelerates in 6.1 with versus 6.5 with the Chiron, up to 300 km/h — with over 13.1 vs 13.6 C. But the maximum speed Centodieci engineers limited at 380 km/h (the Chiron — 420 km/h). From the pre-called numbers panned out Centodieci circulation, ten copies, and the price: eight million euros, not counting taxes, or 590 million rubles. These machines will be collected and sent to clients within two years.
A tiny horseshoe on the nose and a horizontal three-section air inlets are responsible for the recognition of the image of the EB110 in the new Centodieci. But the extremely narrow headlights set deliberately as an allusion to modern technology hidden inside.
A selection of Italian names for a new hypercar, the creators wanted to pay homage to the Italian period in the history of the brand and to emphasize the role of the EB110 as the bridge between the past of the company and its recent history. The original firm, founded Bugatti in 1909, based in Maseme, at that time belonging to Germany. Its activity on Bugatti turned in the 1950s. In the 1960s there were attempts of revival. A good well made only entrepreneur Romano Artioli bought the Bugatti brand in 1987.
The other intersection with the ancestor of the five round holes on the rear rack, like the EB110 SS, the supply air to the motor; the motor is visible under the glass, the lower side air intakes are made angular.
Artioli opened a new factory in Campogalliano, the Italian. So the EB110 supercar, the first production car of the brand after his resurrection, a native of Italy. But the Volkswagen group bought the brand in 1998, brought her back to their historical homeland — in the French (now) Molsem, where in 2005 started producing the Veyron, the first production Bugatti volkswagenaudi era.
The entire rear body panel is a large ventilation window. Inside it made the bulk of “floating” lanterns. Their outer edges — a reminder of the original “ovals” EB110. The rear wing has a manually adjustable angle of attack. The downforce then 90 kg higher than that of Chiron.
According to Ancheita, the original EB110, with its wedge-shaped flat forms — “graphically quasidynamic”. But the creators of the machine-the heir to translate the design language of the late 1980s and early 1990s in three-dimensional form. This is because the similarity with the prototype and it turned out very, very relative. Beginner more relief. As regards the General body shape, and details like rear optics.
White body color chosen as opposed to the recently introduced black La Voiture Noire, another limited giperkara also based on the Chiron. “They are like two completely opposite but interconnected forces such as Yin and Yang,” explained the President of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann. It is these contrasts in design, technology, performance, singled out the brand for over 110 years.