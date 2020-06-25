Course English for sales and IT-schnick: how to spend a weekend in Miami (26-28 June)
What: English for STEM
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: STEM is a term used for enterprises such academic disciplines as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
This course is designed for non-native English speakers seeking to improve skills and lexical knowledge of that language for science. During the course you will learn a lot about the innovation of scientific research and expand vocabulary. You’ll also get new language skills required for scientific information exchange in your community.
Cost: free
What: a trip to the Caribbean
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Gentle rhythm of the waves, white sand and warm sun, luxurious palm trees and azure blue sea — here is a perfect picture of a tropical Paradise. New video AirPano offers you to relax, enjoy the scenery of the Caribbean sea.
This opportunity will especially appeal to anyone in connection with the quarantining of coronavirus canceled planned vacation.
Go on a journey right now, simply click on the link.
Cost: free
What: Course on documentary film
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is about how filmmakers see the reality and show it to us.
You will also learn a lot about the key documentary films of the twentieth century, will deal in the main genres of documentary films, and also get tips on what to watch in your free time.
Cost: free
What: Course “Retouching photos in Photoshop”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: image Processing is an extremely important process. After the images are without primary treatment is unsuitable for viewing and use.
This course will quickly introduce you to the basics of processing and improve your photos in Photoshop. You will learn how to improve the skin tone of the model, to create extra volume to the hair and correct the shortcomings of her figure, if necessary.
The information in this course will be useful both for beginners and for everyone who loves taking pictures of himself and others, for example, Instagram and other social networks.
Cost: free
What: Course on copywriting
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Copywriting is writing texts to order. In this course you will learn a lot about the profession that will allow you to start earning online.
In particular, you will discover:
- General concepts and what are the different types of copywriting;
- the main styles of copywriting;
- learn what text structure;
- learn the 5 simple rules of copywriting;
- understand what “water” in the copywriting and more.
Cost: free
What: a Course about sales
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is a fount of useful knowledge about the art of sales. During training you will learn:
- What is sales?
- Is there potential to develop in this direction?
- What are the trends in sales exist in 2020?
- What channels of customer communication exist and which are the most effective: messengers, phone, personal meeting?
- What points are important to remember when handling an incoming call to the client?
- How to talk to the client to get the target action?
- What is a sales funnel and how it works?
And learn 9 graceful ways of convincing the client.
Start free online training now!
Cost: free
What: Discussion of the pandemic COVID-19
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Discussion will be held with the participation of experts from France, Israel, South Korea and Russia.
Objective information about the pandemic will be useful for physicians and patients. And those and others will learn a lot about international experience of diagnosis and treatment COVID-19, as well as about the epidemiological situation in Russia.
Cost: free
What: train Travel in Norway
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Adventure begins on Trondheims fjord, the third longest fjord in Norway. Then the train was northbound, and in the end you are actually passing through the Arctic circle. The journey ends in the town of Fauske.
Click on this link to go to the train ride through Norway. You can even choose which season to do it: online journey may be made at any time of the year.
Cost: free
What: English for the IT-schnick
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Mini-course on English is a useful concentrate of information for those who want to work with foreign companies.
Over 4 lessons you will learn:
- How to start a conversation with the employer;
- How to write a CV in English;
- How to ask questions and answer them in the interview;
- How to write a short e-mail in English.
Go to training right now, here is a link to an online course.
Cost: free
What: Course “SEO-promotion of sites”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In this video course you will get acquainted with SEO-promotion of sites. The course will help beginners to understand the complex issues of promotion of Internet resources.
In particular, you will learn: how to work search engines in the beginning and how they work now; and what changed and what should be emphasized in the promotion of sites.
Move on to learning right now, click on this link.
Cost: free
