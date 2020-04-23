Course in photography and English language: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (April 24-26)
What: Course “Fundamentals of information security”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats.
The modern world requires knowledge that is not given in schools and most universities. Millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but it does not know how to protect yourself from their influence. This is what will be discussed in this course.
It will be useful to almost anyone, who in everyday life is faced with computers, smartphones, tablets, use social media, email or simply looking for information in the global Internet network.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Economics for everyone”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: Although Alfred Nobel and ordered not to give the award for achievements in the economy, since 1969, this award exists. Because now all live in the economic world. And most of us think we know about the economy all because we have our own economic experience, we, our relatives and our friends study, work, receive a salary or other income; we buy something, we see the exchange rates, we hear on the state budget and so on.
This training course will introduce you to the economy again as an interesting, ambiguous and sometimes paradoxical science. This knowledge is necessary for everyone — from government officials to entrepreneurs, from students to retirees.
To register for a course offered at the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about parasites
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Parasitism is one of the most ancient, complex and interesting phenomena in the evolution of the biosphere. Originating at the dawn of life, the world of the parasites was greatly enriched in the course of long co-evolution with its hosts, and now he is one of the most successful survival strategies. As a primitive organism controls the behavior of the more evolutionary advanced species? Why parasites are able to overcome protective host barriers? How one organism establishes their ability to live inside another living organism? The answers to these questions gives an amazing biological discipline “Parasitology”.
Unlike medical Parasitology, dwell the pathological effects and the search for methods of combating these organisms, ecological Parasitology allows us to look at parasitism as an evolutionary developed mechanism for maintaining the balance of nature. On this course you will learn the secrets of the ecological concept of parasitism, which turns out to be the most productive for solving many theoretical questions of biology and practical problems of agriculture and health.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for journalists
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism.
The course will consider print and digital media — this will help to expand vocabulary students will improve their reading skills, research, preparation of local and world news.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on photography
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: head of the Theoretical course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn about the basic concepts visualistic and theory of the visual perception of a flat image, and also understand how to allocate and assess the role of individual agents in photographic practices and choose the most relevant approaches to the analysis of visual data.
In addition, you will learn how to analyze photographs, to problematize and explain the visual manifestations of social life, to create their own informative visual messages and to build a number of photos in a coherent and consistent visual narrative.
Cost: Free
What: Online class physics for aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Imagine that the Earth came the representatives of a different civilization to learn how to construct our planet. How much time it will take just to list the alien names of the objects of our world? Physics will help to explain the complex laws of nature to the illustrative examples.
To do this, we wouldn’t even need bulky equipment that needs to be together to observe the world and draw conclusions. To reveal the secrets of large-scale natural phenomena can any good thing or a minor incident of everyday life — no wonder it is this way, scientists came to many of the greatest discoveries. Try it and you with their hands to find the laws that operate your body and the world around you.
The course can be by reference.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course on media literacy
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested to learn more about media literacy.
Students will examine the various types of media, including Newspapers, magazines, TV and social networks. This will help them to develop a wider understanding of the role of media in our lives, to expand vocabulary and to acquire the necessary language skills to analyze read and seen on the Internet.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of cinema”
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how over 100 years, the cinema went from farcical entertainment to one of the most popular and influential art forms.
You will understand the history of cinema, for example, ten paintings, one from decades. Each film reflects a particular era and demonstrates the trends as the author’s, and a massive cinema.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of scientific English
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: This course focuses on the development of skills of translation of scientific texts, mastering the grammar and vocabulary necessary for the understanding and adequate representation of the basic meaning of a specialized text. In addition, the course is focused on teaching the principles of annotation and abstracting of scientific text, compilation of presentations of scientific papers, what is included in the list of requirements for delivery of candidate examination in English language in higher education.
The rate on the link.
Cost: Free
What: live broadcast of the shark tank
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26
Where: Online
Read more: Consider the flat-headed and leopard sharks, dogfish, and sea angels, rays and other fish swimming around the rocky reef. Online broadcast you can watch at the link. In the video a small part of the broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
bookmark