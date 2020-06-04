Course on photography and guided tour of the Louvre: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (June 5-7)
What: Virtual tour of Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: of Course, Central Park can be seen in many famous movies and television shows, but it is unlikely you have made it 3D-tour. So go to the link below to experience new sensations and not slaves before emotions.
Cost: Free
What: Online courses from English Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Puzzle English – English by the method of Tijera, from Beginner to Intermediate. For the most part interviews, this knowledge is enough.
Cost: Free
What: Online school of wizardry Hogwarts
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Saga of Harry Potter love not only children but also their parents. Now have a unique opportunity for the whole family — everyone can now enter the school of magic Hogwarts and any faculty — Gryffindor, Slytherin or any of the other four. Most areas, such as protecting against the dark arts and potions, applicable only for entertainment, but there are useful items such as astronomy. It is taught on a scientific basis.
To start training in a school of magic here.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on photography
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: head of the Theoretical course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn about the basic concepts visualistic and theory of the visual perception of a flat image; you will understand how to select and evaluate the role of individual agents in photographic practices and choose the most relevant approaches to the analysis of visual data
This knowledge will help you independently analyze the imaging, to problematize and explain the visual manifestation of social life to create an illustrated informative visual messages and also to build a number of photos in a coherent and consistent visual narrative.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: You want to learn English, to structure knowledge and to understand the rules of their sound? Then this information is for you. The course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research in English linguistics and the main actual problems in this field of linguistics.
The obtained knowledge will help to understand the peculiarities of the lexical level of English, the subtleties of phraseology, word formation, system connections, and more.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “Rhinoceros”
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Learn the daily routine of the inhabitants of the courtyard rhinos and observe the behavior of these majestic, a formidable species of animals during the online broadcast at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online English course from Busuu
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Busuu is a Language platform for the duration of the quarantine opened free access. The website is not only English but also Chinese, French, Spanish.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: While the Paris Museum is closed to visitors (until further notice), but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. Collected here are videos about various shows, unique exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of cinema”
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how over 100 years, the cinema went from farcical entertainment to one of the most popular and influential art forms.
You will understand the history of cinema, for example, ten paintings, one from decades. Each film describes an era and reflects trends as copyright and mass cinema.
Cost: Free
What: Online class physics for aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Imagine that an alien civilization came to our planet to see how it works. How much time will you need to list for aliens the names of all objects of our world? Physics will help to explain the complex laws of nature to the illustrative examples.
To do this, we wouldn’t even need bulky equipment that needs to be together to observe the world and draw conclusions. To reveal the secrets of large-scale natural phenomena can any good thing or a minor incident of everyday life — no wonder it is this way, scientists came to many of the greatest discoveries. Try it and you with their hands to find the laws that operate your body and the world around you.
The course can be by reference.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
At the same time, we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- I advise you to go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theaters, now from the comfort of home, do those it’s — just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- here is 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25664
[name] => weekend in Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-los-andzhelese
)
weekend in L. АнджелесеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark