Course time management and journey to Japan: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (may 29-31)
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into the movies, and the tests allow to verify the acquired knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Chemistry around us”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about the basic principles of chemistry using chemicals that we face every day: food, juice, detergent, plastic. After each lecture you need to perform simple practical tasks, which will allow to empirically verify the effect of chemical laws.
Cost: Free
What: an Online journey to Japan
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: You will be able to taste the delights of the Japanese countryside while traveling from Hiroshima station to Fuchu station on Geibi. The route passes through the mountainous terrain of the region Chugoku, so expect to see stunning bridges and long dark tunnels, piercing the mountains.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Coronavirus: a case against panic”
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: In the world of which month in a row is raging pandemic coronavirus infection. In almost all countries on quarantine, closed schools and entire cities. From shops disappear food and protective masks. And in social networks, the myths and speculation. To prevent the spread of panic can only be objective and truthful information. In this course you will learn everything necessary about the coronavirus and that is why you should not panic.
Cost: Free
What: a short history of civilization
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Why the Neanderthals disappeared and CRO-magnon survived? When people learned to speak? Why did art and some musical instruments played by the ancient people? How did society and civilization? When I first conceived the science? The course “a brief history of civilization” will introduce you to modern ideas about the beginning of human history.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of proper nutrition
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Nutrition is considered one of the important factors having strong effects on the body, health, well-being and even our mental state. How to properly and correctly eats man, depends not only on his physical well-being, but also appearance — the condition of the skin, teeth, hair and nails.
This course will suit anyone interested in nutrition.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about the brain
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Brain we need to think, to remember, to experience emotions. And he controls the whole body: breathing, circulation, digestion, with many different glands. The brain controls sleep processes information from the senses, sends commands to the muscles.
This course is devoted to the structure of the Central nervous system of the person and the work of its departments. He talks about the different structures of the brain and spinal cord, their basic functions (excitation and inhibition, biological needs, different types of movements), the higher nervous activity (decision making, thinking, recognition of complex sensory images).
Cost: Free
What: the Course is time management
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: time Management for the modern man — the Central notion of any system of personal efficiency and productivity. The fast pace of life, especially in large cities, and huge amounts of data make it difficult to achieve important goals.
If you have something to strive for, you are unhappy with your results or just want to become a little more efficiently, then this course is for you.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Tretyakov gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum offers a virtual tour of the current exhibitions, a gallery hosts a large archive of past exhibitions and special projects. Section contains text, audio and video materials, as well as reproductions. Virtual tour of the Tretyakov gallery can be made here.
Cost: Free
What: Online stream Elephants
When: Friday-Sunday, 29-31 may
Where: Online
Read more: Noble animals spend their day taking bath, oozing with treats, as well as strolling and resting under a canopy along with other canines. Watch live webcast at the link. Also available is a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
We have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to visit one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it — just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- here is 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25664
[name] => weekend in Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-los-andzhelese
)
weekend in L. АнджелесеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark