Courses in English and a brief history of civilization: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (April 17-19)
What: a Historic online tour of Saint Petersburg
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: This is an online course in the format of the city of Saint Petersburg in the context of Russian literature: from Pushkin to the authors of the XXI century. Most of the literary works, writers, and characters you know from the curriculum, but the author’s view will immerse you in a different literary world, which is full of mysteries, myths and mysterious events.
All videos were filmed in the dark to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the mystical literature of St. Petersburg. The author takes you through the places where lived writers and their heroes, and with the help of our quadcopter you climb above the city and look at the context of the history from the height of bird flight.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course “History of art”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how varied art from Antiquity to the twentieth century, for example, outstanding works. To understand the history of art, you look at 10 masterpieces — from all possible angles.
Start your trip to ancient Greek and Roman sculptures, explore the paintings of da Vinci, Rubens, géricault, Degas, Picasso and total all the performances of Marina Abramovic.
To register for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “ABC of Finance”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: to Be financially literate — a need dictated by the times. The ability to invest money and analyze the economic situation is one of the important qualities of the modern man. This course will help you acquire the necessary knowledge and practical skills, and increase competence in matters of investing and personal Finance management.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for engineers
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is intended for professionals working with literature in a foreign language to conduct research in the field of engineering. It covers the main grammatical phenomena, and proposes an algorithm for the efficient development of the skills of reading and hearing in the General social and professional contexts at the level of A2-B1. Upon completion of this course, students will feel more confident in understanding written and spoken language in English.
Cost: Free
What: a short history of civilization
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Why the Neanderthals disappeared and CRO-magnon survived? When people learned to speak? Why did art and some musical instruments played by the ancient people? How did society and civilization? When I first conceived the science? The course “a brief history of civilization” will introduce you to modern ideas about the beginning of human history.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about the brain
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Brain we need to think, to remember, to experience emotions. And he controls the whole body: breathing, circulation, digestion, with many different glands. The brain controls sleep, processing information received from senses, sends commands to the muscles.
This course is devoted to the structure of the Central nervous system of the person and the work of its departments. He talks about the different structures of the brain and spinal cord, their basic functions (excitation and inhibition, biological needs, different types of movements), the higher nervous activity (decision making, thinking, recognition of complex sensory images).
Cost: Free
What: Online course “War of bacteria”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Bacteria and our immune system has been fighting for many millennia. These microorganisms become resistant to drugs, so you have to constantly invent new, more effective drugs. What evolutionary processes underlie this endless war, as are vaccines and why antibiotics need to drink to the end, will tell in this course. Professor of the master program “Biotechnology”.
Cost: Free
What: brief history of the Universe
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: What do we know about the Universe? It turns out, a lot. Thanks to microwave radiation, and study the spectrum of stars we know as there was the heavy chemical elements that transpired in the Universe during the first millions years of existence and what was the first star. What is the future of the milky way? As stars die? What more in the Universe — dark energy or dark matter? The main thing that mankind knows about the Universe, in cartoons and longreach course “a brief history of the Universe.”
Cost: Free
What: the Course is time management
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: time Management for the modern man — the Central notion of any system of personal efficiency and productivity. The fast pace of life, especially in large cities, and huge amounts of data hamper the achievement of important goals.
If you have something to strive for, you are unhappy with your results or just want to become a little more efficiently, then this course is for you.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of proper nutrition
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 April
Where: Online
Read more: Nutrition is considered one of the important factors having strong effects on the body, health, well-being and even our mental state. How to properly and correctly eats man, depends not only on his physical well-being, but also appearance — the condition of the skin, teeth, hair and nails.
This course will suit anyone interested in nutrition.
Cost: Free
bookmark