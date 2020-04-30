Courses, museums, zoos: online entertainment on the weekend (may 1-3)
Some regions of the United States gradually weakened quarantine restrictions, so soon we will have the opportunity to enjoy the riot of spring in the fresh air. In the meantime, let’s take the maximum use of the self-isolation, pulling their knowledge in various fields. Choose a virtual adventure to your liking!
So, new Yorkers offer to go on a virtual tour of Central Park or the world-famous German Museum Pergamo and learn “programming Basics in Python”.
Miami’s residents can take a virtual journey to the temple Prambanan on Java island, read interesting books in the library Bookland or look in the future, enroll in a course on neuronet.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to the course of English language for career, to get acquainted with the basics of business communication or visit online photo exhibition about the war in Ukraine.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can take a course about the problems of the modern world, to go on a trip to Venice or visit Buckingham Palace in the UK.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark