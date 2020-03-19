Court of arbitration for sport ordered the Milan player to pay his former club € 16.5 million.
Rafael Leao
The Milan striker Rafael Leao forced to pay his former club Lisbon sporting 16.5 million euros, according to Portuguese publication A Bola.
To this decision came the court of arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (CAS).
In November 2018 the then 18-year-old Portuguese has unilaterally terminated the contract with the 18-time Portuguese Champions on a free transfer moved to Lille.
Last summer, Rafael has signed a contract with Milan, and the amount of the transaction amounted to 35 million euros.
Note that the Lisbon club in his address to the court stated that compensation from the player should be 45 million euros, but in the CAS ordered Leau to pay only 16.5 million, given his current transfer value.
This season Leao has played for the Rossoneri 22 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and making as many assists.