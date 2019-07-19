Court of the Netherlands has acknowledged partial responsibility of the Hague for the deaths of 350 Muslims in Srebrenica (PHOTO)

The Dutch state is responsible for 10% of the responsibility for the deaths of 350 Muslims in the Netherlands a military base in Potocari after the capture by the Bosnian Serbs of the Muslim enclave of Srebrenica in July 1995. This decision was taken by the Supreme court of the Kingdom. It is reported broadcaster Nos.

In line with this, the government should compensate 10% of the damage to the families of the victims. The exact amount of compensation has not yet been determined, it will be affected depending on the specific case. In a statement, the Dutch Ministry of defense reported that the government accepts the verdict of the Supreme court and their responsibility for the damage, reports TASS.

The victims were in the group of the five thousand Muslims who had sought refuge on the basis of the Dutch armed forces. Soldiers not invited them to stay at the base and sent them away. All subsequently issued was executed by members of the Army of Republika Srpska General Ratko Mladic. The court decided that the Dutch military knew that these men face torture and execution.

The court noted that the military themselves were in a difficult position. “The Dutch battalion was in a very difficult situation, because lightly-armed peacekeepers were confronted by heavily armed Serb forces”, – emphasized in the decision of the court, quoted by “Nezavisimaya Gazeta”.

Earlier, the Hague court of appeal ruled that the chances of survival for the Muslims, if they were on a peace basis, was about 30%. However, the Supreme court considered this figure too high. According to the court, the chance was not more than 10% as Bosnian Serbs, most likely, still would have learned that on the basis of hiding Muslims would find the opportunity to arrest them, and the Dutch peacekeepers could do anything about it, as lightly-armed peacekeepers were confronted by heavily armed Serbian troops.

In the summer of 2017, the court of appeal of the Hague held that the state bears 30% points responsible for the deaths of 350 Muslims. A similar decision of another court ruled in 2014.

In 2002, the government of the Netherlands acknowledged that the situation was unable to protect refugees, but expressed the view that before the peacekeepers were an impossible task. After this recognition, the Cabinet resigned.

According to official statistics, in July 1995 in Srebrenica a few days killed more than 8 thousand Muslims, mostly men and boys aged 10 to 65 years. The responsibility for this was assigned to the Bosnian Serbs. The international court of justice in the Hague has described the events in Srebrenica as genocide.

Russia opposed the recognition of the killings in Srebrenica genocide

In 2015 the UN Security Council had made a botched attempt to recognize the Srebrenica genocide. However, the draft resolution submitted by Britain, was rejected by Russia, which has used its right of veto. Angola, Venezuela, China and Nigeria abstained. As a result, the document was not adopted.

“Regret that the British insisted on voting, despite our numerous warnings addressed to the UN security Council of the Balkan region concerns over the impact of the adoption of the draft carrying the potential for conflict, – said the Russian foreign Ministry. – It is obvious that the document as submitted was unacceptable because of its political motivation, the unbalanced, destructive nature of the process of national reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkans in General. The blame for the events actually relied solely on the Serbian side, without taking into account the fact that the Serbs themselves were also the victims of the tragedy.”

According to Moscow, “the isolation of only one of the numerous war crimes of the time and disregarding all other inappropriate and would only deepen the divide in Bosnian society”, reported TASS.

A year later, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic thanked Russia for not recognizing the massacre at Srebrenica genocide and promised not to engage anyone in military alliances. “I had the opportunity to thank you for what you did last year for Serbia, and for all these years. We are talking about the attempted adoption of the Declaration on Srebrenica, when Serb people accused of genocide,” said Nikolic, addressing the Russian authorities and personally to President Vladimir Putin.