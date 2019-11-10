Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow supported Jennifer aniston at the awards screen actors Guild
On November 7, SAG-AFTRA held its fourth annual award, established by the screen actors Guild, — Patron of the Artists Awards. Jennifer aniston, who was awarded in the nomination “Inspiration artists” came to the ceremony with a support group — friends and colleagues on the sitcom “Friends”, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
Later, the scene aniston received the statuette from the hands of the founders, “the use of their creative and professional success for the sake of promoting charitable and humanitarian goals, and as a great example for all artists to use its influence for the benefit of others.” Such an honor Guild has also assisted the actor Mark Ruffalo and screenwriter Greg Berlanti.
The award also visited Leonardo DiCaprio (he came to support Mark Ruffalo), Willem Dafoe, Olivia Wilde, Julia garner, David harbour, Lawrence Fishburne, Angela Bassett and many others.
Hellomagazine.com