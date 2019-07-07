Courteney Cox courting johnny Macadam after a dangerous operation
Courtney Cox looks after her beloved johnny Macadam after a dangerous operation. Post, dedicated to the rocker, 55-year-old actress posted a microblog in Instagram.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to take on the role of a caring nurse. I love johnny and are his main fan. Crazy about his music! He’s a big lad, what could be cooler than one “Titan” and a few “platinum” records!” — wrote Cox.
McDade suddenly started complaining of a migraine. The condition was serious, so the soloist of the band “Snow Patrol” was canceled a few concerts. Doctors examined the patient and prescribed an urgent operation. Neurosurgeon Todd LANMAN believes that you know you have large chances of recovery are, of course, if he is going to receive adequate care.