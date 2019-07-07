Courteney Cox nursed a loved one after a dangerous operation
Courteney Cox announced her fans that she is currently too busy, far from her main profession. She cares for her boyfriend, rocker johnny Macadam, which recently suffered a complicated operation.
“I’m just happy that I can now take care of my favorite. After all, besides the fact that I love him, I’m his biggest fan. I just love his music. He’s done well, because he already has a few platinum discs and even a “Titan”, which is even cooler!” — wrote 55-year-old Courtney on his page in the social Network.
The story began with the fact that 42-year-old johnny, the lead singer of the band “Snow Patrol”, I suddenly developed an excruciating headache. It was so bad, that it even had to cancel all upcoming concerts. Rocker surveyed doctors reported Macdade that he needs urgent operation. What exactly was done. The operation was conducted by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Todd LANMAN, who later told Courtney that her beloved has all the chances for a full recovery, but he needs a long rest and care. And coke took up the matter with all possible enthusiasm.
Recall: Courtney and johnny started Dating in 2013, and in 2014 they got engaged. However, after a year and a half of coke and McDade engagement terminated. Have noradenaline apart only six months, and then again reconciled. Engagement they already did not reopen. “We no more bride and groom! But it’s good. He is my beloved, my only man and it makes me happy!” — said the actress.