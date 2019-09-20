“Courtesy of the gentleman at the bar”: brad pitt starred in Comedy sketch for a TV show (video)
Movie star brad pitt and Jimmy Fallon, comedian and host of the popular show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC telekanale, together starred in the humorous sketch for this program. It’s called “courtesy of the gentleman at the bar”.
The video begins with the fact that pitt sees sitting at the bar Fallon and he sends the waiter Martini as a friendly greeting. He sends brad iced coffee. After that, they continue to share refreshments, trying to outdo each other. Gifts become more extravagant. They have the pyramid of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, the seafood tower, a tray of hot dogs and even three-tiered wedding cake. Both gentlemen are becoming more dissatisfied with each other.
See the “FACTS”, Coming to conquer Hollywood, I initially worked at McDonald’s for $ 25 a week — brad pitt
In the end, the waiter takes both account. Pitt, seeing the amount of check, choking with his drink. And then sends your account to Jimmy, running away from the restaurant and the man showing obscene gestures with both hands, standing outside the window on the street.
In the sketch, pitt does not drink alcohol. As previously wrote “FACTS”, recently the actor confessed that after breaking up with Angelina Jolie, he attended alcoholics anonymous.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter