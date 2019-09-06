Cover gloss with Jennifer aniston was criticized for photoshop and racism
50-year-old Jennifer aniston has become the heroine of the new issue of InStyle. In an interview the actress said that, despite his age, does not feel any change what is clearly not accepted by the magazine’s retouchers. Readers will have noticed the abuse of photoshop and hit the publication with criticism.
Besides the numbers, nothing has changed, I feel incredible. So strange to hear from someone that I look much younger than his age. I think in our society it is necessary to introduce a kind of etiquette against talking about age,
— Jennifer said in an interview.
InStyle has prepared five covers for the new issue, but none of them illustrated the idea of the actress. Most critics have fallen for her photo in the top. “Is this Jennifer aniston? It’s not exactly it”, “my God, how many photoshop. Retoucher should be firing,” “Make it a few shades darker than usual, smacks of racism. If you want to have on the cover was a woman with dark skin, and invite dark-skinned”, “Terrible photoshop. She’s beautiful in their natural beauty, why hide it all?” — complained to the readers.
The work of the Retoucher’s really hard to praise. On another photo in the striped shirt on one of the palm visible veins and the other completely smooth, as if it walked with an eraser.