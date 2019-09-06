“Cover shame”: Volochkova has angered the faithful breast in a Holy place (video)
Scandalous Russian ballet dancer and singer Anastasia Volochkova has angered believers a deep neckline in the chapel of Xenia the Blessed at the cemetery in St. Petersburg. To light a candle, ballerina came into the chapel in a dress which could demonstrate to a big bust (rumored to be silicone).
She recorded a short video about love and forgiveness, published it in social networks and turned off comments. Netizens could not keep still, they have made a repost and wrote what I think about the dress of the ballerina about her.
View this post in Instagram
“Shame to cover up,” — wrote Volochkova believers. They also remind us that “the Holy places do not create the hype around the Holy places are not a cheap backdrop for the play Volochkova, and dress decently”.
We will remind, earlier in a network criticized Svetlana Loboda for the iconic image.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter