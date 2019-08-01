Covered only with a clutch and shoes: the 48-year-old Claudia Schiffer have appeared naked (photo)
Legendary German supermodel Claudia Schiffer, a mother of three children aged eight to 16 years, has decided to revive old. 48-year-old record-holder among models in the number of photos on magazine covers (there are more than a thousand) shot for Vogue Italia. Thus, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, it celebrated 25th anniversary of its first appearance on the cover of this edition of the famous. In 1994, the photograph Schiffer graced the issue of Vogue Spain.
One of the brightest stars in the fashion industry of the 1990-ies posed completely naked. On one of the photos she is covered in front only with a clutch and shoes, which he held in his hand. And on the other put on a naked body with a black blazer.
Photographer Collier Schorr was delighted with the resulting images. “I think this photo shoot reflects the consciousness by women of their own sexuality,” he said.
