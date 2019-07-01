Covers the nipples and lace: the passenger removed from flight due to overt outfit
Flight EasyJet expelled the passenger from too Frank outfit.
The mother of two children, 31-year-old Harriet Osborne, 23 June said that she can’t bring aboard a plane flying from Malaga (Spain) to Stansted airport (London, UK), because of its translucent top, referring to the presence of children on Board.
The beautician, who instead of wearing a bra covers the nipples and the tape, covering it has lace top, not allowed to Board even after she wore a sweater to your friend.
Harriet had to sleep on the floor in Malaga airport with a friend before the next day they flew home.
“The crew was horrible. I feel cheap. The flight attendant jumped me in front of the whole plane and said they could not let me top,” says Harriet.
“She told me, “Oh, no, back off” and tried to cover me with your hands — said the passenger. — She said, “You will not go in my plane like this, you need to wear a tank top”.
“She told me to get off the plane, so of course, I wore a sweater. When I tried to return, she turned to the ground team and said, “She won’t go in my plane” — continues to tell Harriet.
“I just started crying. We had to walk back through the terminal, where we were stopped by the Spanish police for questioning. They were baffled when I told them why we were fired,” — said the woman.
Harriet no problem flew another flight for which she had to pay 149 pounds (188 dollars).
According to the source, the cause of the incident was that some of the passengers after landing complained to the crew that they could see Harriet’s nipples.
“We can confirm that a passenger flying from Malaga to Stansted on 23 June, was unable to fly because of the destructive behavior. After passengers expressed concern about her clothes, the crew politely asked the client put extra top on the flight. The client agreed to comply with the request. But then she started to act abusive towards a member of our team,” said EasyJet.
“Our flight and ground crew are trained to assess every situation and act quickly and adequately. We do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff,” added the airline.