Covers your medical insurance treatment COVID-19
Most Americans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, will be on home treatment, but 15% sick needed hospitalization, which costs a lot of money. Although many insurance companies do pay these costs, it is important to know all the details, to avoid unpleasant surprises, writes CBS News.
Testing for coronavirus
Every health insurance plan in the country needs to cover 100% of the cost of testing for coronavirus, as well as emergency services and visits to General practitioner, which were the result of undiagnosed illness.
Comprehensive health insurance plans – individual program, the cost of which is borne by the employer or those that meet the requirements of the Law on the availability of medical services. If you are registered as a contractor or employee with a short-term contract, your insurance may not cover treatment for coronavirus.
It is also important to know that according to the law CARES taken to assist and implement measures of economic security in pandemic coronavirus, the insurance service is also required to pay for testing for the presence of antibodies to the coronavirus. As part of this study, the blood tested for the presence of special proteins, which can show whether people attack certain virus.
However, many researchers and medical professionals doubt the quality of such trial and whether properly maintained privacy of patients.
In any case, Medicaid will cover the full cost of testing for coronavirus, according to the law CARES.
Supplement for treatment and insurance
Many insurance companies, including Aetna, Cigna and Humana declined to charge customers extra money for any kind of treatment of coronavirus, including the hospital stay. This decision is governed by the civil organization America’s Health Insurance Plans.
In most cases insurance covers the stay of patients in the partner healthcare facility. But some insurance companies, for example the AllWays Health Partners, pay treatment in all hospitals in the country. This is especially important in the current situation when patients from regions which are particularly affected by the coronavirus, can be sent for treatment in those institutions that are not partners of private insurance companies. It is important to note that some insurance has limited the duration of such a format. For example, Blue Cross Blue Shield will cover all expenses of the patient with a coronavirus in any hospital, but only until the end of may. Others, such as CareFirst, provides clients with full insurance coverage from the coronavirus in perpetuity.
Nevertheless, not every insurance companies are willing to cover all expenses of a patient with coronavirus client.This applies to insurance plans of workers who pay for insurance themselves — they may not fully cover such treatment.
Considering all of these circumstances you should contact your insurance directly and find out all the details of your plan and what will be the algorithm of actions if you need treatment for coronavirus.
If you are still ill with the coronavirus and is going through treatment it is important to carefully monitor exactly which tests, procedures and medications you prescribe. It’s not easy for a person who is in a difficult physical and moral condition during the illness. But it is critical to do in order to avoid unpleasant surprise when you get the bill for treatment and know that some of his points, your insurance simply does not cover. Perhaps you should also consider signing the permission below in the event of serious illness or isolation – someone from your family could make decisions and communicate with physicians on your behalf.
Medicare
Part a (hospital insurance) of Medicare helps pay for services to hospitalized patients in a hospital or skilled nursing facility care (after discharge from hospital).
Eligible for Medicare part a are age 65 years or older who are citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States.
All persons who are entitled to free hospital insurance Medicare (Part A), can obtain medical insurance (Part b) by paying a monthly fee.Treatment COVID-19: what is needed and how to operate the ventilators
Part B helps pay for services of doctors and other professionals, outpatient treatment, medical services, medical non-expendable equipment and some preventive services.
In the situation of a pandemic, parts A and b will cover your hospital stay and treatment. So, for part A, the cost of hospital stay up to 60 days is $1 408; Part B will cover the $198 of the cost of treatment.
Many of those who got Medicare in the first, also have supplementary insurance, Medigap. Most points programs have Medigap to cover withholding bonuses and other costs associated with COVID-19.
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, which is a private insurance that covers part a and part B Medicare (and, often, the cost of drugs for prescription), to cover your expenses in connection with the coronavirus will depend on your plan. Again, many insurers report that they do not refuse to cover the costs of testing and treatment of coronavirus.
Medicare Advantage plans almost always use the network of its partners to reduce the costs of treatment for clients. Now the government requires that Medicare Advantage plans cover the treatment and in the institutions outside the network of partners of the insurance company, if they accept Medicare payments.
What to do if you have no insurance
According to the public organization Kaiser Family Foundation, the cost of inpatient treatment of patients with mers who have no insurance, ranges from 14 to 42 billion during the whole period of the pandemic.
Only trump the government allocated $ 100 billion to fight the pandemic, but so far not enough published data to assess how these funds are spent.
People who remained without work from-for coronavirus can deal with the fact that their package of insurance services would be cut. This is especially true of those States where Medicaid coverage is not widespread.
New rules for owners of cumulative and flexible medical expense accounts
Good news for those who have a savings account to pay for medical services or flexible spending account associated with the health plan with increased costs, which allows you to pay for the treatment without any tax deductions.
In accordance with the Law CARES, a list of medical expenses has been expanded and it added medications without prescription, feminine products and remote treatment, including on-line consultation on issues of mental health.
During the period of quarantine, when a trip to the doctor may not be possible – remote counseling can help to solve many problems.
bookmark