COVID-19: dispelling popular myths about the disease
How do we treat people who have developed symptoms COVID-19 and why care no one tells? “Voice of America” debunks the myths and gives the facts known about the coronavirus to date.
Question: If there are all the signs COVID-19 (a dry cough, headache, etc.), but no high temperature, that means, it’s just SARS?
Answer: to Determine whether you have the coronavirus or not, you will only special testing. More than 80% of the symptoms of coronavirus disease similar to the symptoms of regular flu and SARS — high fever, cough, muscle pain, headache.
However, more than 80% of patients with coronavirus or do not have any symptoms or show symptoms of mild malaise. Despite this, people with asymptomatic course of disease can transmit the virus to others who have the coronavirus will develop into severe forms, including death.
Why COVID-19 kills some and is asymptomatic in others, the doctors don’t know. That is why doctors worldwide recommend people keep social distance to interrupt the spread of this insidious virus.
Question: will the ginger, lemon and honey to protect yourself from coronaviruses?
Answer: Doctors are still unknown products that can protect the person from COVID-19. Ginger, lemon, honey, and a number of other products perfectly support the immune system in General, however, at the moment there is no evidence in clinical trials that these products will protect you from coronavirus.
Question: if I get Infected with coronavirus, if you eat food that a sick person sneezed?
Answer: Probably not. Basically, the coronavirus is transmitted by contact with droplets of secretions of the sick person into the mucous membranes healthy. According to experts, once in the gastrointestinal tract of humans, coronavirus almost certainly die due to the high concentration of acids in the environment.
Question: how do we treat the sick? Why is it nobody says?
Response: To date, no effective drugs, recommended for prevention or treatment of the novel coronavirus. This is one of the main reasons why he is such a danger to mankind. However, doctors in medical institutions give patients COVID-19 drugs based on specific symptoms and clinical condition of the patient.
In addition, recently it became known that the doctors one of new York’s hospitals as the experimental treatment will be transfused to patients with mild forms of the disease plasma of recovered patients.
Development of clinically tested medicines and vaccines from the new coronavirus was being carried out in several countries around the world.
