COVID-19, heart attack and stroke: the incredible story of the recovery of the resident of San Diego
After a three-month hospitalization with COVID-19, during which he suffered a heart attack and stroke, 61-year-old Hector by the Reynoso was released from the hospital La JOLLA in San Diego on July 24, says NBC San Diego.
“Three long months in the hospital with sadness and uncertainty,” said daughter by the Reynoso Brigitte.
61-year-old by the Reynoso — energetic, positive person who loves my grandchildren.
“They are my life, they are my stars” — so speaks grandfather.
By the Reynoso family was not surprised when Hector continued to work during a pandemic because it was considered important by the employee and was always dedicated to his work. However, everything changed dramatically when he became ill.
“In the last day, when he was home, he began coughing up blood, — said Bridget — that’s when we really got scared and thought, we have to take him to the hospital.”
May 6, Hector was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in La JOLLA after a positive test result for COVID-19, but what followed was a shock to the family by the Reynoso.
“After three days of stay in the ICU he had a heart attack and four minutes he was in a state of clinical death,” said Bridget.
Hector survived a heart attack, but also suffered a small stroke.
“All of these events was devastating for the family because we couldn’t be there,’ said Bridget. — You know, I think it’s easier if families can be there physically to support or just feel that you’re closer to your loved one”.
Because of the rules of the hospital during a pandemic, visitors were not allowed. Despite the fact that the man was physically separated from his wife, children and grandchildren, his family constantly called him and cheered.
“What really helped me through this journey and support my mood — I was going to go through it all,” said by the Reynoso.
On 6 June by the Reynoso was transferred to a specialized hospital he began to recover. July 24, Hector was discharged from hospital. He said he and his family have received negative results on COVID-19.
“I’m still fighting, but, you know, gradually getting stronger,” said by the Reynoso.
His recovery will be a long process until he will be healed from the effects of the virus, heart attack and stroke. Bridget said that her father is working to restore strength and balance to walk and breathe without the aid of an oxygen tube.
“He is recovering thanks to the nurses, doctors, who are fighting every day with patients,” said Bridget.
She hopes the story of her father motivates other families struggling with the coronavirus, stay positive and keep fighting. She also encourages everyone who is healthy to comply with all appropriate guidelines during a pandemic.
“I am living proof that even in these conditions you can still win,” said by the Reynoso.
