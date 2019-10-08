Cows in uniform laugh online
In social networks actively discussing “patriotism” of Russians living in Bryansk. The other day there was a bustling agricultural fair, the protagonists of which were cows dressed up mockingly in a military uniform of the Soviet army.
Video broke on social networks, and then spread in the media.
One of the industrial enterprises of this region decided to distinguish itself in a rather strange way. Such creative done of hype and stormy discussions. Society is judgmental accepted the decision and began to vigorously discuss in the networks of the incident.
So many agreed that it’s strange sense of humor, at least the mockery of animals, the absolute disrespect for the history of the people and the memory of the victims of the war. And indeed few people realized what the theme to this event in October.
The video shows cattle standing in a fenced stall at the fair, with them dressed up, one in caps, one in a military cap with a red star on the back they threw uniform.
The cattle presented to the slaughter… Many users held a slim parallel. After the war the essence of the bill is roughly the same. Thousands of lives – to the slaughter.
When the operator asked a local, he believes, such outfits are appropriate, consider whether it is patriotism. To which he replied with a smile: “of Course it’s okay, it’s patriotism.”
On Facebook below the video left hundreds of comments:
“To the slaughter, afraid to realise how cynical”, “Does E. analis”, “Bottom…”, “All officials ohereli”, “Rossana subconsciously realize who they really are and what are their life and how to treat them”, “How much paleobase will continue…when we begin to live a peaceful life?!”, “poor animals,” “what, by the way, very well shows the attitude of command to ordinary soldiers. Cannon fodder” and “Lord…..I live in two cities: Bryansk and Saratov. Ashamed of the one and the other city!” “When I read “the cattle dressed up in the form..” immediately thought about the visitors of the exhibition”, “fully corresponds to historical reality. Cattle in the Soviet form”, “Well, there scho shte say ? They are pathetic…. Skotobaza sidit have Kreml ! People zrobili the skotobazu! And further…”, “Yes, skocki you patriotism”, “they also grandfathers fought?”, “Grandfathers fought, cows helped!”, “For Taku “the exhibition is’ Stalin rosstral bi I corv, I vsih organzations”, “Moksha from hawthorn just gone crazy”, “stupid Ass — the main pillar of our government. As long as they do what is now our government can not worry”, “What debilneho nation, the cheaper the soldier, insanity grows stronger))))”.