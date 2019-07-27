Cracked lips and peeling skin: a famous TV presenter during the arduous filming lost 15…
Work on the next season of the reality “of Love on vizhivannya” (“New channel”) was held in South America, in Peru. The project was attended by fifteen couples. Their relationship took a difficult test in the mountains, the jungle, the waters of the Amazon and in the desert. All four months of filming next to the participants was the show’s host, famous singer, superfinalist “X-factor” Oleg Kensou. According to Oleg, it was the most extreme months of his life.
“Couples who came to the project, I was asked to bring me roasted sunflower seeds”
But of course, I have no regrets, — said the “Telefakt” Oleg. — I confess that since childhood dreamed about television. He was an active participant in all school nights, and ten years played in the local team of KVN, from time to time dabbled in television. But the turning point came when I participated in the show “X-factor”. After it clearly understood that I need to gain a foothold on television. However, it was not so easy. Six years I tried not to miss any of interesting casting, I went and pestered…
And you didn’t. Why?
— Said that I don’t fit some criteria. I remember the first time came to the project “Love on vizhivannya” in 2016. Then I really was offered the role of one of the participants, but it was not what I wanted. In General, I had to wait a moment.
— Then, after an offer you has not wondered?
— On the contrary! In my life right now a lot going on. I was confirmed as a singer, constantly touring. I have a business that requires time, attention. Also active in sports. So, after an offer of “New channel”, I was thinking, because the project required enough time. But still agreed. You know, believe in fate, that if I was given the opportunity, then we must use it to the full.
— Was ready, that the project will require you to “complete immersion”?
— I confess that I did not understand. Or rather, they knew that for four months fall out of comfort zone. But had no idea how difficult it would be. I was on the other side of the world, where everything was turned on its head. Although, of course, knew that go to an exotic country, I’m even intrigued. We had every day to be in front of the camera, and this is exactly what I love the most.
— What was wrong?
— I did not expect my regular schedule of life is completely disturbed. Had to Wake up every day at four in the morning, but for me this is a disaster! I usually sleep till nine, then go to the gym, lunch, NAP time, evening concert. So peaceful comfortable life. And then in one moment everything changed! Going to Peru, I knew almost nothing about this country except General information. Remember, I said that it is necessary to be vaccinated, but there were so many that I decided not to. Thank God, four months of travel with me, nothing dangerous happened.
— What are you most lacking in the trip?
— Sunflower seeds! A couple who came to the project every week, I asked you to bring me roasted. Among themselves in the group, we called them “black gold”. In fact, I most missed my friends, daughter. Her garden was prom and I, unfortunately, was unable to attend. Perhaps the most severe was last month, when I’m longing to literally “tore the roof”.
“The sun in Lima fries so much that the skin is burned every week”
— How much time did you spend in Peru?
Four months. Peru is a big country. We were in three cities, and it turned out to be three very different worlds. Lima is a metropolis with excellent infrastructure. However, the city has a very severe climate. The sun fries so much that the skin is burned every week. The most difficult challenge was the city of Iquitos. This Is Amazonia. There is a continuous unsanitary conditions. People live in wooden houses on stilts on the water. We shot in the “floating houses of” Belen, which is considered one of the most unreliable. It is known that Peru is one of the centers of drug production. In belém we went with the police, but they didn’t even take a weapon, not to provoke local residents. We were warned that we should return to the city before sunset, otherwise we will be robbed, and the police can just kill.
— What struck you the most?
We were visiting the residents of Belen. In a simple wooden house. In one of the rooms had a hole in the floor, right over the river. Since the house has no toilet, it became clear to us what it’s for. But the worst thing is that in the same river, the locals bathe, wash things and drink water from it!
The third city in which the shooting took place, — Cuzco. It is located in the Andes, the highest mountain chain in the world. There my body just could not withstand the loads. The higher the mountain, the less oxygen. In Cuzco it is lacking very much. I started to chapped lips, peeling skin, the body was dehydrated. A month and a half was not enough for adaptation. Had to keep taking the aspirin, helping the body to cope with stress.
“Got a new tattoo on the right wrist the words “Peru,” says Oleg Kensou
— You are accustomed to local food?
— I think it’s just impossible. Peruvians have the abundance of potatoes and rice. All dishes are very spicy. I remember when he moved from Iquitos to Cusco and saw a fast food restaurant, just a few days could not eat! By the way, Peruvians love salted raw pork and then cook her meals.
— We know that the Peruvian coffee is one of the most expensive in the world.
But its export is so great that in the country of coffee are left. I love coffee, but I drank it probably a few times. Peruvians have popular compotes and jellies exotic fruit. As for alcohol, they love beer and the national drink Pisco — a very strong thing, a kind of grape vodka.
“I was taken from the vein, the needle dropper, and I was going to shoot”
— Have time to play sports?
Is the time perfect dip in my training. I had no strength to them. After filming, I wanted only to wash, get into bed and go to sleep.
— Have you lost weight during the trip?
— I lost a lot of weight in Iquitos — dropped about fifteen pounds. It was so hot and humid that it was like sitting all the time in the bath. Besides, I had food poisoning, I put a dropper. Still don’t know what poisoned. The doctors said that in Iquitos this could be any number of reasons. Although we comply with precautions — drink only bottled water, constantly washed his hands, tried not to touch the animals. On the streets of Iquitos were a lot of dogs, who from the terrible heat just shreds hanging wool.
— How do Peruvians spend their free time?
Is very open and sincere people. You know, the line between wealth and poverty is hardly distinguishable. There is no one show that can meet we. Very well developed community-based communication. Weekend in the city throughout the music. The locals sing, greet each other, dance, and communicate. They love to have fun. In Cusco 465 holidays of the year! Seem regularly held carnivals. For four months, I have never met sad people. Even in the favelas — the poorest neighborhoods.
— What shot was the most difficult?
— You know, I was not as hard as the other members of the crew. I only came into the frame, welcomed the participants, gave them jobs and everything. But the operator, the Director had to accompany the participants constantly. As for the heavy shooting, probably, it was when I had to work, taking dropper. I took out the needle from the vein, I was driving to shooting, feeling faint at any moment. But there was no choice. I couldn’t let the team down.
— What did you do first when you returned to Ukraine?
— Remember, arrived in Kyiv by night, and said, “I’m hungry”. Just couldn’t stop — so I missed normal food. It is true that our delicious soup, no nothing! I think for the short while they are home, I’ve gained the lost weight and even beyond that.
— And that brought a memory of Peru?
— Got a new tattoo on the right wrist the words “Peru” in one of the salons of Cusco. But due to the lack of moisture it is very hard to heal. Now decided that in every country the memory will “hang” a tattoo.
