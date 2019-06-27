Crafted application, undressing girls pictures
In the network appeared the app DeepNude to “undress” the people in the photo. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Vice.
It is reported that any user can load into the man in the clothes, and the output will get the picture with a naked body. According to the Creator of the app, introduced himself to journalists as Alberto, he developed DeepNude on the basis of open Pix2pix algorithm, which uses self-training neural network.
Horrifying deepfake app called DeepNude realistically removes the clothing of any woman with a single click. It costs $ 50 and only works on women. (The black bars were added after using the app.) pic.twitter.com/5KS36FPTqZ
For a neural network Alberto created a database of 10 thousand images of naked women. With their help, the program replaces the clothes loaded into it by the users pictures into the Nude.
The app only works on the female images. If you download men’s photo, the algorithm will substitute the clothing of the female genitals. Alberto explained that a women’s naked images were easier than pictures of naked bodies of men, but he plans to create a program, “body” and men too.
The reporters found that DeepNude works best with high quality photos where the subject is well lit and looking at the camera.
Alberto admitted that when the program is inspired by the x-ray glasses that was seen in 1960-e and 1970-e years. He said that when developing an application, they are motivated by a sense of curiosity and fun.
The program became available on Sunday, June 23. It works on operating systems Windows 10 and Linux. Download the app on its official website. The free version of the photo will be covered with a watermark. In the premium version, it will disappear, but on the left you will see a small inscription fake. At the moment the site is unavailable due to the influx of visitors.
Some representatives of human rights organizations considered the program invalid. An expert in the field of law Danielle Citron explained that the man whose body “bared” in the app, you still may feel humiliated because others can believe that he is really in the picture.
We will remind, recently artificial intelligence “revive” the legendary Mona Lisa.
As previously reported “FACTS”, developed by Philip Vang Uber launched in early February this year, the site based on artificial intelligence called ThisPersonDoesNotExist. The new development “draws” the face of non-existent people on the basis of neural networks.
