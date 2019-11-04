Crafty tattoo: the girl became blind because of the tattoo on the eyeball
Living in Australia, in the state of New South Wales 24-year-old amber Hatch blind in one eye after he made a tattoo on the eyeball.
She wanted to give them an unusual shade of blue, but the procedure did not go according to plan, says the TV channel “360” citing the New York Post.
It is noted that amber Hatch has long called himself a “blue-Eyed white dragon”, and some time ago decided to make this a reality and to give your eyeballs blue. To do this, she decided on a tattoo, which nearly blinded her.
“I can’t even describe what it was like. When the eye is pierced ink, there was a feeling that the tattoo artist grabbed shards of glass and rubbed my eyes”, she said.
According to Luke, the master too deeply injected dye into her eyes, which seriously damaged. As a result, girls lost vision, which returned only three weeks later. Amber noted that in the near future no plans no radical changes in your appearance, but will continue to do tattoos. She is going to score all over the body before celebrating its 25th anniversary.
