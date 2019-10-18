Cranks who are not ashamed to live the way they want

These people know how to have fun and not think about the alleged condemnation. Perhaps we should take their example?

1. Clown for emotional support

Advertiser from Oakland Joshua Jack said that he felt bad news when I received an email from his superiors. Joshua was invited to a meeting to discuss the performance of his duties. Notice to the employer that you will call someone for emotional support, Joshua hired a professional clown.

The employee was fired, but thanked him for such a performance. The clown portrayed the loud cry, when the boss laid out the documents of dismissal to the table, and then created a poodle and a unicorn balloon to set the mood.

2. According to legend, pickles in the tomb kept longer

3. When you’re cheerful and kind, but slightly hate people

4. You need to prepare to compromise in advance

6. Jewelry an electrician!

A man came to the master, to clean the chain. Repairing is not going to, because my job is doing well and believes that its twisting the product will last a long time. What is the professional electrician!

7. Every time the teacher comes up with a new funny image pictures for Yearbook

8. The devil wears Prada, and Anubis — Adidas

9. The reaction of the store employee when you’re on all phones again changed screensaver with pictures meme

10. I take care of my granddaughter while her mother is busy selfie

11. Saving water is important for environmental protection. Keep it up!

12. And you thought the life is good story?

13. Severe Canadians of the storm “Dorian” is not afraid!

Don’t be afraid to commit eccentric acts! Life is given to us once, so you need to spend it on old age was something to remember.

