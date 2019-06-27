Crazy: atlético bought 19-year-old Prodigy for 126 million euros (video)
The champion of Portugal Benfica announced the sale of the Spanish “Atletico” in the 126 (!) million Euro 19-year-old striker Joao Felix. The transfer of the Portuguese will be formalized in the coming days. The player will become the most expensive deal in the history of the club of Madrid.
However, as reported by Spanish media, 30 percent of the amount of transfers (about 40 million euros!) in his pocket lay the famous agent Jorge Mendes. Salary Joao Felix, a record of which only one match in the national team of Portugal, is 6 million euros per year.
According to a source, the club of Madrid will specify in the contract of 19-year-old Portuguese footballer, the amount of compensation in the amount of 350 million euros. This record for atlético: earlier in the agreements “plans” with Diego Costa and Antoine Grismannen was prescribed compensation in the amount of 200 million euros.
Note that last season Feliz has played for Benfica in 43 games in which he scored 20 goals and gave 11 assists.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter