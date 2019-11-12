Crazy beast: Loboda blew up the network of bed photos

Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently delighted fans with a banner, showed bed photo.

“Crazy beast”, — she signed the picture, which shows a lush chest, lightly covered with a towel.

So Loboda has announced a new song which will be released “soon”.

Fans, however, asked the singer not to distract their chest and to present the long-promised new album. But compliments Loboda received a lot.

“Oh, that’s good”, “How do you want to remove this towel”, “Light, do you really sleep naked?”, “Beauty”, “Breast fire!”, “Naughty sweetie”, “Darling beast”, write the commentators.

Recall that recently Loboda celebrated his birthday with the lead singer of Rammstein till Lindemann a, and previously told Ksenia Sobchak about the feelings of the German musician.

Loboda also shared with Sobchak his version of why she can’t sing in Ukraine.

