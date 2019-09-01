Crazy connections to Napoli in Serie A played the three goals from Ronaldo team, but suffered a…
A real decoration of the 2nd round of the Italian Serie A was the match in Turin between Champions Juventus and the Vice-champion, Napoli — 4:3 (Danilo, 16, Higuain, 19, Cristiano Ronaldo, 62, Coulibaly, 90, own goal — Manolas, 66, Lozano, 68, di Lorenzo, 81).
In the course of fundamental opposition (the new coach of Juventus, Maurizio Sarri has previously coached the Neapolitans!) Cristiano Ronaldo and company have won 3:0, but allowed the visitors to equalise, and only own goal of the defender Coulibaly in the 90th minute brought victory to Juventus. Seven goals in a match “Juventus” and “Napoli” was scored for the first time since 1993.
By the way, the club from Napoli, who beat in the first round with the score 4:3 Fiorentina, repeated the record of the championship Italy’s 88-year-old. Only once before etogo of the Serie A team had seven goals scored and seven goals conceded after two rounds in the season 1931/1932 from… Napoli.
.
Photo of FC “Juventus”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter